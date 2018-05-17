Here are 7 ways to protect yourself from contracting the killer Ebola Virus Disease.
The virus has continued to spread. The virus has moved from the countryside in Congo to the city of Mbandaka. According to the latest figures by the BBC, 42 people have been infected while 23 people have been confirmed dead.
This new outbreak of Ebola has sparked fears of the virus spreading beyond DR Congo.
From 2013-2016, the most widespread outbreak of the Ebola Virus happened in the West Africa sub-region. The virus took the lives of 11,310 people within this period.
The Nigerian government has taken preventive measures to ensure the virus does not spread into the country. A day after the announcement by the Congo DR government, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) intensified screening tests at airports and other entry points into the country.
Also on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) directed the Ministry of Health to step up surveillance activities.
A Liberian-American, Patrick Sawyer, who was infected with the disease, flew into the country from Liberia to Lagos, sparking an outbreak. 20 Nigerians were infected and 8 people died from the virus including Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh.
With Nigeria on high alert over the outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease, you also can take preventive measures to avoid contracting it.
Here are 7 preventive tips below;
Some of the symptoms of Ebola include: Fever, headaches, tiredness, nausea, diarrhoea,cough, vomiting and bleeding.
The World Health Organization officially declared Nigeria Ebola-free on October 20, 2014.