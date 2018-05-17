Home > News > Local >

Ebola virus 7 preventive tips to protect you

Here are 7 ways to protect yourself from contracting the killer Ebola Virus Disease.

Washing your hands with soap and water regularly will protect you from Ebola

(Premium Times )
On Tuesday, May 8, 2018, the government of DR Congo declared a fresh outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the country.

Ebola virus spreads in Congo

The virus has continued to spread. The virus has moved from the countryside in Congo to the city of Mbandaka. According to the latest figures by the BBC, 42 people have been infected while 23 people have been confirmed dead.

This new outbreak of Ebola has sparked fears of the virus spreading beyond  DR Congo.

In this handout photograph released by UNICEF on May 13, 2018, a health worker wears protective equipment as he looks on at Bikoro Hospital - the epicenter of the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo play

(UNICEF/AFP/File)

 

From 2013-2016, the most widespread outbreak of the Ebola Virus happened in the West Africa sub-region. The virus took the lives of 11,310 people within this period.

Nigeria reacts to Ebola outbreak in Congo

The Nigerian government has taken preventive measures to ensure the virus does not spread into the country. A day after the announcement by the Congo DR government, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) intensified screening tests at airports and other entry points into the country.

Also on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) directed the Ministry of Health to step up surveillance activities.

Nigeria Immigration Service increases airport screenings to prevent Ebola outbreak play

A health official uses a thermometer on a passenger at the international airport in Lagos, Nigeria

(Sunday Alamba/AP)

 

A Liberian-American, Patrick Sawyer, who was infected with the disease, flew into the country from Liberia to Lagos, sparking an outbreak. 20 Nigerians were infected and 8 people died from the virus including Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh.

Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh died of Ebola on August 19, 2014 after keeping infected Liberian-American , Patrick Sawyer from leaving the First Consultant Medical Center, where she worked. play

(Daily Post)

 

With Nigeria on high alert over the outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease, you also can take preventive measures to avoid contracting it.

Ebola preventive tips

Here are 7 preventive tips below;

  1. Upholding a high level of hygiene should be a way of life with regular hand washing using soap and water.
  2. Avoid unnecessary travel to countries with known outbreaks.
  3. Avoid eating "Bush" meat.
  4. Avoid contact with an infected person's body fluid, including blood, semen, vaginal secretions and saliva.
  5. Do not handle human remains. The bodies of Ebola victims are still contagious and only specially trained teams should bury the remains of EVD victims.
  6. Avoid handling- dead or alive- animals which may carry the Ebola virus e.g Fruit Bat.
  7. Wear special protective clothing (gowns, gloves, full face mask and eye goggles) and follow the specific preventive guidelines if you are around a person with EVD.

Symptoms

Some of the symptoms of Ebola include: Fever, headaches, tiredness, nausea, diarrhoea,cough, vomiting and bleeding.

The World Health Organization officially declared Nigeria Ebola-free on October 20, 2014.

