Dino Melaye is 'Jack Sparrow' for birthday party (Photos)

news

Senator Dino Melaye does not appear to be slowing down as the nation's most entertaining lawmaker as he dressed as famous movie character, Captain Jack Sparrow, for his 44th birthday party on Sunday, January 7, 2017.

The Kogi lawmaker was dressed in the full regalia of the renegade pirate as he was joined by a host of friends and celebrities for the themed party in Abuja.

Some of the celebrity faces at the party included Segun Arinze, Ayo Makun, and Uche Kachikwu, popularly called Kach.

The Senator had started the day with a Special Thanksgiving Service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Central Parish, Wuse 2, Abuja.

He also visited the Abuja Children's Home in Karu and the IDPs Camp at New Kuchingoro, behind Games Village in the Federal Capital Territory where he donated food items, among others to the orphans and IDPs.

2017 music video appearance

Never one to shy away from the camera, Senator Melaye was in the news a few times for things he did outside of the floors of the National Assembly in 2017.

In December, the lawmaker appeared in a music video titled 'Dino' , a song named after him by rapper Kach, the son of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu.

He showed up in the music video emerging from a white vintage car wearing a white shirt with the word 'LEGEND' written on it.