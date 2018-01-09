Home > News > Local >

Dino Melaye is 'Jack Sparrow' for birthday party (Photos)

The controversial lawmaker was joined by a host of friends and celebrities for the themed party in Abuja.

Image
Senator Dino Melaye does not appear to be slowing down as the nation's most entertaining lawmaker as he dressed as famous movie character, Captain Jack Sparrow, for his 44th birthday party on Sunday, January 7, 2017.

Senator Dino Melaye joined by a host of friends and celebrities for his themed birthday party in Abuja

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)
 

The Kogi lawmaker was dressed in the full regalia of the renegade pirate as he was joined by a host of friends and celebrities for the themed party in Abuja.

Senator Dino Melaye with actor, Segun Arinze at his themed birthday party in Abuja

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)

Some of the celebrity faces at the party included Segun Arinze, Ayo Makun, and Uche Kachikwu, popularly called Kach.

Senator Dino Melaye with rapper, Kach, at his themed birthday party in Abuja

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)

 

The Senator had started the day with a Special Thanksgiving Service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Central Parish, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Senator Dino Melaye dressed as movie character, Jack Sparrow

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)

 

He also visited the Abuja Children's Home in Karu and the IDPs Camp at New Kuchingoro, behind Games Village in the Federal Capital Territory where he donated food items, among others to the orphans and IDPs.

2017 music video appearance

Never one to shy away from the camera, Senator Melaye was in the news a few times for things he did outside of the floors of the National Assembly in 2017.

In December, the lawmaker appeared in a music video titled 'Dino' , a song named after him by rapper Kach, the son of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu.

Dino Melaye in Kach's music video

(YouTube/Kach )

He showed up in the music video emerging from a white vintage car wearing a white shirt with the word 'LEGEND' written on it.

Months before this, the senator mocked his 'haters' by recording the viral 'Ajekun Iya' song and dance that he performed at several public outings, including at the Notting Hill Carnival in London where he was booed by an unappreciative crowd.

