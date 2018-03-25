Dino Melaye denies fleeing Nigeria over criminal allegations

news

Embattled Kogi State Senator, Dino Melaye has dismissed reports that he fled Nigeria over his issues with the Nigerian police.

Sahara Reporters on Saturday, March 24, reported that Melaye, whom the Nigerian police said may be declared wanted, fled the country and plans not to return until there is a change of government at the federal level and his state, Kogi.

The report also said Melaye warned the Senate President, Bukola Saraki , and other senators to fight for him, failure of which he would bring down at least 30 senators.

But Melaye denied all the claims, accusing the online news platform of spearheading a blackmail against him.

In a statement sent to Premium Times on Saturday, the lawmaker said he has no reason to flee the country.

He said, "For the records, I did not flee Nigeria and have no reason to flee my country leaving behind my family as the online paper wants Nigerians to believe. My attention was drawn to their lies this night, hence this public statement, lest the unsuspecting members of the public and my supporters believe the lies by Omoyele Sowore ( Sahara Reporters publisher) as directed by his new paymasters.

"The lies in the SaharaReporters’ so-called news report is nothing but to cause serious disharmony in the senate and among united majority senators, who are resolute in defending democracy and its institutions no matter whose ox is gored."

Melaye, however, did not say why he traveled out of the country and when he would return.

The police had accused the lawmaker of criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of firearms after some bandits arrested in Kogi allegedly confessed that they were working for the senator and other politicians.

Melaye was invited by the police for interrogation but he refused to honour it - the Force, therefore, said if the lawmaker does not show up on or before March 28, he would be declared wanted.

On Friday, March 23, in a five-page letter written by his counsel, Rickey Tarfa, the senator asked the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to intervene in the rough relationship he is having with police officers.

The said he is ready to submit himself to the police on the condition that he is investigated by police officers from Abuja, and not Kogi.