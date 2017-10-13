Home > News > Local >

'Demotion' of Lagos Police Commissioner not my doing - Okiro

Mike Okiro I didn't authorise 'demotion' of Lagos Police Commissioner - PSC Chairman

Okiro said the Commission's Permanent Secretary acted on his own, adding that he would meet with him to find out why and how the demotion letter came about.

Former IG, Mike Okiro play

Former IG, Mike Okiro

The Police Service Commission Chairman, Dr. Mike Okiro, has unauthorised a letter from the Commission's Permanent Secretary, which announced the demotion of  Edgal Imohimi, the Acting Commissioner of Police,  Lagos State, to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The Permanent Secretary,  Musa Istifanus, had written the letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, informing him about the demotion of Imohimi and another Police Commissioner, Aji Ali Janga, to the rank of DCP.

But Okiro said he did not sign off on such letter, therefore it does not represent the Commission.

He said Istifanus acted on his own, adding that he would meet with him to find out why and how the letter came about.

Okiro noted that he has informed the Police IG to ignore the letter written by the commission’s Permanent Secretary.

"The letter was not authorised by the commission; Istifanus did not write on my behalf. I read the letter too like everybody and I have told the IG to ignore it. The letter was not authorised at all. I will meet with Istifanus about it and find out how the letter came about," he said.

ALSO READ: Group accuse Okiro of N275m fraud

The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, also said Imohimi remained the Acting Lagos Police Commissioner.

"The PSC has the power to appoint, promote and discipline officers, but  it does not have the power to demote. It can only demote an officer after the Force Disciplinary Committee has looked into what the officer has done and then recommend him for a disciplinary action, PSC can only authenticate what the police take to it," Moshood said.

According to him,  Imohimi not committed any disciplinary offense and the Force Disciplinary Committee has not recommended him for demotion.

