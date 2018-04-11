Home > News > Local >

Customs intercepts N74.4m worth of marijuana in Lagos

Marijuana Customs intercepts N74.4m worth of cannabis in Lagos

Customs said the drugs have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action.

The Nigeria Customs Service has seized 98 bags and 570 parcels of marijuana
The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, in Lagos said it has seized 98 bags and 570 parcels of marijuana with duty paid value at N74.4 million.

The agency said on Wednesday, April 11, that the drugs were coming from Togo and Ghana, two of Nigeria's neighbouring countries.

It was gathered that the drugs have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action.

A suspect is said to have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

"The driver of the truck carrying the drugs was arrested and he has been granted administrative bail", the customs Unit Controller," Uba Mohammed said.

"These are substances that are not good for all of us, anybody that takes such is reported to be aggressive. On behalf of the Customs Service, I now hand over these substances for confiscation and prosecution of offenders", he added.

A budtender weighs out marijuana for a customers at ShowGrow, a medical marijuana dispensary in downtown Los Angeles. play

A budtender weighs out marijuana for a customers at ShowGrow, a medical marijuana dispensary in downtown Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

 

Principal Officer in charge of the NDLEA Operations in Lagos, Lawal Opeloyeru, received the drugs on behalf of the anti-drug agency.

"We have contacted our colleagues in Ghana to put a stop to stop such menace though it has not yielded any positive result but hopefully it will be achieved because we are also using Interpol to eradicate such problem.

'Immediately we get court injunction, the drugs will be destroyed publicly here in Lagos," Mr. Opeloyeru said.

Legal marijuana use

On Monday, March 26, 2018, the United Nations urged Nigeria not to criminalise the use of marijuana also known as cannabis, which the UN has approved as a drug for medical purposes.

The  Project Officer of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Nigeria, Harsheth Kaur Virk said marijuana is a miracle drug allowed for medical reasons by the global body, adding that it is not for recreational purposes.

ALSO READ: Covenant University dropout laments miserable life after smoking marijuana

Virk stated this in her presentation at a one day Public hearing on the need to check rising menace of Pharmaceutical drugs abuse among youth in Nigeria organised by the Senate Committee on Drugs, Narcotics and Health.

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

