Cultists clash: Police arrest 5 in Ilorin

The Kwara Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of five persons in connection with violence that erupted among suspected Cult members at Agaka area of llorin, the Kwara capital.

Mr Samuel Okasanmi the spokesperson of the state Police command disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in llorin.

According to him, the command is still making some arrests, and has deployed its personnel to Agaka to ensure law and order.

The police image maker assured residents in the area to go about their legitimate business, stating that peace had since returned to the area.

When NAN correspondent visited Agaka, all shops in the area were locked as traders desert the area.

Security operatives were seen keeping vigil to ensure maintenance of law and order.

The Chairman of Agaka Traders Association, Alhaji AbdulRahman Mohamned said the violence has paralysed business activities as most shop owners have deserted the area.

He appealed to the police to ensure that peace returns to the area.

