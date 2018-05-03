Home > News > Local >

Codeine Addiction: Senator Shehu Sani blames FG

Codeine Senator Shehu Sani reacts to BBC documentary

The Senator said that most Nigerian youths take to drug abuse because of the harsh economic environment.

  Published:
Senator Shehu Sani reacts to BBC documentary play

A young Nigerian filmed consuming codeine

(BBC)
Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the documentary that highlighted the effects of codeine on youths, recently released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

According to Daily Post, the Senator said that most Nigerian youths take to drug abuse because of the harsh economic environment.

Sani said that the greatest problem is not codeine, but the socio-economic terrain that has made Nigerian youths hopeless.

Posting on Facebook, the Senator said “Codeine is an opium that symbolizes our social dislocation and societal collapse.What we have is a system that has over the years ostracized and mentally deformed a generation, dispatching them to seek solace in aphrodisiac .

“Codeine is a problem and the bigger problem remains a corrosive socio economic order that created a state of hopelessness.We must continue to work hard in order to change it so as to give meaning to the lives of our young ones.”

ALSO READ: Kaduna residents applaud FG ban on codeine

NAFDAC raid

Meanwhile, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raided the four pharmaceutical companies exposed in a documentary - Sweet Sweet Codeine, recently released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

This was made known by the NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, BBC reports.

Also, the Senate on Wednesday, April 2, 2018, called on its committees on Drugs and Narcotics, and that of Heath to ensure full compliance with the ban on use of codeine in cough syrup announced by the Federal Government.

