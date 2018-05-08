Buhari's war against corruption not effective - Tunde Bakare

news

The Senior Pastor of The Latter Rain Assembly, Tunder Bakare has criticised President Buhari’s anti-corruption war.

According to Daily Post, the outspoken pastor said that Buhari’s corruption fight has not secured any conviction after three (3) years.

Bakare also alleged that some corrupt persons have been allowed to walk freely while others have been dealt with.

The pastor said this in an interview on Channels TV on Monday, May 7, 2018.

He said “All I hear today is corruption is fighting back. It’s a thing of deep concern for me that up till this hour, three years after, except the likes of Sambo Dasuki who had been detained more or less forever for whatever reasons, I have not seen any serious conviction.

“I have seen pats on the back via ‘return some and leave the rest’ and I have seen sensationalism. If we turn the searchlight into the body polity in Nigeria, it will not be absolutely out of place to say the synonym for politics in Nigeria is banditry, regardless of who is in power.”

The cabal

Pastor Bakare also warned Buhari not to let the cabal ruin his administration, adding that the President will be held responsible if his government fails.

“If you allow the cabal to make a mess of this administration, at the end of the day, the bulk ends on his (Buhari’s) table.

“If a seventy-something-year-old man is saying ‘there are people that are teleguiding me’, he will have himself to be blamed at the end of the day because nobody voted for the cabal, and nobody trusted the cabal,” he said.

He also said that people are using the security to play politics.

ALSO READ:

“We’ve turned security issues into matters that we politic about, not knowing that none of us is safe as long as these things are not tackled headlong.

“There are too many questions to be asked. It looks like this is now becoming a clever ploy to manipulate the polity in a particular way; that’s what it seems to people. We have put cats in charge of our meat and we are having ourselves to blame,” he added.

Buhari departs for London

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for London where he is scheduled to meet with his doctors for routine medical check-up.

The presidential aircraft conveying the president and few of his aides took-off from the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at 3:20 p.m.