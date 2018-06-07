Home > News > Local >

Buhari's aide mocks Obasanjo as president honours MKO Abiola

The presidential aide insinuated that the former presdent must feel upstaged by the current president.

President Muhammadu Buhari's Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has mocked former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, after the president posthumously awarded late Chief MKO Abiola with the honour of  Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Abiola was the winner of the 1993 presidential election that was subsequently annulled by then-military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, who imprisoned him in 1994 where he died in custody under suspicious circumstances on July 7, 1998, four years after his arrest.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, President Buhari bestowed the highest honour of the land on MKO to symbolise his contribution to the nation's democratic history.

He also awarded Abiola's running mate Baba Gana Kingibe with a Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), an award he also bestowed on the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) for his human rights agitation for the actualisation of the June 12th elections.

As reactions continue to trail the president's decision, Onochie took to her official Twitter account (@Laurestar) to take a shot at Obasanjo, presumably for not doing the deed while he was president between 1999 and 2007.

In the post which she shared, she insinuated that the former president must feel upstaged by Buhari and must be preparing to write another letter of criticism against the current government. The post was accompanied by a drawing of Obasanjo writing in a book.

She posted, "Dis boy Buhari no dey hear word. MKO? Gani Fawehimi? Dis boy don kill me be dat. Make I write anoda letta."

In his Wednesday announcement, President Buhari also disclosed that June 12 will replace May 29 as the official Democracy Day because it's a more symbolic date.

Obasanjo vs Buhari

Since Obasanjo wrote a letter in January 2018 where he launched a scathing criticism on Buhari's leadership and called his administration a failure, he has been a major critic calling for the president to abandon his re-election hopes in the 2019 presidential election.

He has further created the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) which has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform to install a new political class in the 2019 general elections.

