President Muhammadu Buhari will be leaving Nigeria for London on Monday, April 9, 2018.

A source at the Presidency says the leave would allow President Buhari enough rest before attending the participating in the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, also known as CHOGM 2018, to be held at the Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace, and Windsor Castle.

The CHOGM meeting is scheduled for April 16th to 20th 2018.

Nigeria is one of countries that made up the Commonwealth, a diverse community of 53 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace.

However, another Presidency source said President Buhari was travelling to London “going to London to rest and prepare for the 2019 election.”

“You know activities are in top gear. The president wants to take time off to prepare for the 2019 battle. Sometimes, a general needs to withdraw and strategise,” the source said.

Another medical leave in London?

President Buhari's decision to travel to London has since sparked reactions from Nigerians.

Most Nigerian have expressed concerns that this might be another medical trip to London.

Recall that President Buhari had in 2017, spent 154 days in London undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

This situation unsettled the political equation in the country and also affected the economic recovery of the country.

President Buhari's prolong absence from the country raised suspicions that the President may have died.

The President, however, returned to Nigeria, dousing rumors of his alleged death.