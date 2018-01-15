Home > News > Local >

Buhari honours military on Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Armed Forces Remembrance Day Buhari honours military at wreath laying ceremony

The president paid homage to the armed forces at the Abuja ceremony.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari honours military on Armed Forces Remembrance Day play

President Muhammadu Buhari at the wreath laying ceremony to mark the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

(The Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari participated in a  wreath laying ceremony to mark the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the National Arcade, Abuja, on Monday January 15, 2018.

The president was present at the occasion with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and other top government officials.

 

President Buhari inspected a military parade before proceeding to lay a wreath in honour of the fallen heroes.

A minute's silence was also observed for the fallen members of the armed forces before the customary 21-gun salute, followed by the release of pigeons to signify peace and the signing of the anniversary register by the President.

Also present at the National Arcade are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin; Chief of Army Staff ; Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibik–Eke Ibns; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Buhari honours military on Armed Forces Remembrance Day play

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki shakes hands with military chiefs

(Twitter/@HQNigerianArmy)

 

Similar ceremonies are being held in all the state capitals with many governors participating in church ceremonies in honour of the armed forces on Sunday, January 14.

IBB calls for support for the armed forces

In respect of the occasion, former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, called on Nigerians to demonstrate appreciation of the courage of the gallant fallen heroes by appreciating their contribution and providing support for their welfare and the upkeep of their families, especially their widows and children.

While speaking on Sunday, January 14, he said, "We should cooperate and support our security with relevant information and intelligence to help in tackling the problems. As people we should inculcate our cultural values that promote good conduct, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

"We should eschew hate speeches, discrimination and other vices that trigger senseless violence and bloodshed. We have witnessed  so much bloodshed through communal clashes and conflicts that need urgent actions to stop them now."

Babangida also advised members of the armed forces to remain apolitical and focus on the ethics of the discipline of their profession.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to Presidentbullet
2 Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisisbullet
3 Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore runs from his office over N100M lawsuitbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisis
Ibrahim Babangida Former Head of State advises Nigerians against senseless bloodshed
In Sri Lanka President restores ban on women buying alcohol
Maj. Hassan laid to rest, as Governor Shettima prays for fallen heroes
In Czech Milos Zeman: outspoken pro-Russian, anti-migrant Czech president
In Colombia Alleged ELN rebels kidnap oil engineer

Local

Association says Nigeria earned N144B exporting cashew in 2017
Cashew Association says Nigeria earned N144.7b from exports in 2017
Saraki, Dogara seek enhanced welfare for military
Armed Forces Remembrance Day Saraki, Dogara seek enhanced welfare for military
Plateau Governor, Lalong apologises over anti grazing law comment
In Plateau 1 killed, another injured in attack on community
Nigerian prison (Photo used for illustrative purposes alone)
In Kaduna 450 inmates regain freedom to decongest prison