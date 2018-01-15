Buhari honours military on Armed Forces Remembrance Day

news

President Muhammadu Buhari participated in a wreath laying ceremony to mark the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the National Arcade, Abuja, on Monday January 15, 2018.

The president was present at the occasion with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and other top government officials.

President Buhari inspected a military parade before proceeding to lay a wreath in honour of the fallen heroes.

A minute's silence was also observed for the fallen members of the armed forces before the customary 21-gun salute, followed by the release of pigeons to signify peace and the signing of the anniversary register by the President.

Also present at the National Arcade are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin; Chief of Army Staff ; Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibik–Eke Ibns; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Similar ceremonies are being held in all the state capitals with many governors participating in church ceremonies in honour of the armed forces on Sunday, January 14.

IBB calls for support for the armed forces

In respect of the occasion, former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, called on Nigerians to demonstrate appreciation of the courage of the gallant fallen heroes by appreciating their contribution and providing support for their welfare and the upkeep of their families, especially their widows and children.

While speaking on Sunday, January 14, he said, "We should cooperate and support our security with relevant information and intelligence to help in tackling the problems. As people we should inculcate our cultural values that promote good conduct, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

"We should eschew hate speeches, discrimination and other vices that trigger senseless violence and bloodshed. We have witnessed so much bloodshed through communal clashes and conflicts that need urgent actions to stop them now."

Babangida also advised members of the armed forces to remain apolitical and focus on the ethics of the discipline of their profession.