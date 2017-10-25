Home > News > Local >

Pulse Opinion :  Buhari hasn't lost anti-corruption battle, but he's close

Pulse Opinion Buhari hasn't lost anti-corruption battle, but he's close

Buhari has been struggling with his anti-corruption war. He needs new methods to battle an old enemy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
AGF Malami and President Buhari play

AGF Malami and President Buhari

(State House)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The return of Abdulrasheed Maina to the federal civil service--four years after he was fired from his duty post in the same civil service for a pension scam running into billions of naira--has been regarded as a referendum on President Muhammadu Buhari’s much vaunted war against corruption.

For many, the Maina saga is testament that the administration’s anti-graft train is coming off the rails and heading for the rocks.

Add to that the fact that Babachir Lawal and Ayodele Oke still technically have jobs in the Buhari administration and you begin to get the feeling that the anti-corruption disposition of the incumbent as sold to Nigerians in the electioneering campaigns of 2014 and 2015, is one big, fat lie.

Shugaba Muhammadu Buhari zai yi tafiya zuwa kasar Turkiya play Buhai returns for Sallah break in Daura (Presidency)

 

Buhari hasn’t helped his cause by dithering and foot-dragging when he should be decisive and pragmatic. Firing Maina as soon as he got wind of the development, was a pleasant surprise of some sort for millions of Nigerians.

Yes, judicial reforms which will aid the anti-corruption war have been slow in coming, but setting up the corruption and financial crimes cases monitoring committee headed by Justice Ayo Salami, is one huge step in the right direction.

ALSO READ: Full story of the 'pension thief' who served in Buhari's government

What Buhari should now do is ensure that a system that allowed the return of Maina on his watch, is reshaped and made foolproof for better performance. That will mean strengthening institutions and imbuing same with the capacity to plug loopholes that allow graft to seep through age old cracks.

Ex pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina play Abdulrasheed Maina is an indicted and fired civil servant who found his way back into government (Premium Times)

 

The president’s anti-corruption mindset isn’t in doubt, but sometimes he comes across as a battle weary lone ranger confronting a rampaging army. You don’t win wars the scale of corruption in Nigeria by going it alone.

This writer is aware that the president has issued queries to the Attorney General, Head of Service, DSS boss and Interior Ministry in the wake of Maina-gate. These officials have been implicated in Maina’s reinstatement, one way or the other.

The corruption war is definitely failing, make no mistake. To prevent it from finally tipping over and crashing to the floor, the president must strengthen institutions and recruit like minds to go the distance with him.

Goodluck, Buhari.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Maina Full story of the 'pension thief' who served in Buhari's governmentbullet
2 Radio Biafra, Biafra TV Nnamdi Kanu has created two apps to push his...bullet
3 Kidnappings Police boss is very embarrassed right now, here's whybullet

Related Articles

Maina Family claims Buhari's administration brought ex-pension reforms chief back
Abdulrasheed Maina What the Head of Service should have done differently to avoid this scandal
Abdulrasheed Maina APC says ex-pension boss reinstatement to office embarrassment to FG
Maina Head of Service queries Permanent Secretaries over ex-pension boss' reinstatement
Maina 4 officials Buhari should fire over reinstatement
Maina Scandal proves Buhari's anti-corruption war is struggling - Ezekwesili
Maina Malami won't speak on ex-pension chief until he's cleared by Buhari

Local

NDLEA operatives.
NDLEA Agency arrests 210 suspects in 9 months in Niger
Titi Atiku-Abubakar
Titi Atiku Ex-VP's wife ordered EFCC to detain me - estranged business partner
Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan
Patience Jonathan Court stalls on ex-first lady's alleged $15.5m laundering case
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President assents to North-East Development Commission Bill