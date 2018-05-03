Buhari fails to arrive Nigeria 2 days after leaving America

news

Two days after President Muhammadu Buhari was announced to be heading for Abuja after his working visit to the United States, there's no official confirmation that the president is in the country.

On Tuesday, May 1, 2018, the president's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted that the president departed Joint Base Andrews Airport in the US for Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja after bilateral talks with US president, Donald Trump, and another meeting with business executives.

However, a report by Premium Times disclosed that President Buhari appears to currently be in London after he arrived there at 9:42pm, according to Flight Radar 24. The president's official Eagle One aircraft remains in London as at Thursday morning.

The president was not officially scheduled to stop in London, but his presence there is believed to be in connection to his recent health issues.

In 2017, the president spent a combined 154 days in London on two separate medical visits to treat an undisclosed illness, prompting concerns about how fit he is for duty.

Since the 75-year-old president declared to run for a second term in the 2019 presidential election, his health status is expected to be a major vulnerability for the opposition to exploit.

There has been no official update about the president's whereabouts from Aso Rock.