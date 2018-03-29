Home > News > Local >

The president commissioned the terminal as part of his two-day visit to Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari commissions Ikeja Bus Terminal with Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode

President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Ikeja Bus Terminal in Lagos State during his official visit to the state on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

The president had earlier been received by the Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport for his historic visit.

The president immediately headed for the terminal which is located behind the rail line of the Nigeria Railway Corporation and about 1km from the airport.

According to the Lagos State government, the new bus terminal will connect 22 routes with over 70,000 people expected to transit through the facility daily.

After the commissioning on Thursday, President Buhari left the Ikeja Bus Terminal and headed to Eko Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos to chair Bola Tinubu's Colloquium in honour of the birthday of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC).

Lagosians lament over closure of roads for President's visit

With the shut down of routes, many Lagosians have found it difficult to move around, an experience which has been shared on Twitter.  Lagos is presently a trending topic on the micro-blogging site with over 53,000 tweets.

Restricted movement at airport

Also, on Wednesday, March 29, 2018, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, announced that commercial vehicles would only operate from 7am-7pm around the Murtala Muhammed to allow smooth movement around the airport during the visit.

ALSO READ: Shutting down Lagos makes no sense

This announcement caught many people unawares who had planned to travel. The President's movement has also affected people in Abuja who want to travel by air.

