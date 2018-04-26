Home > News > Local >

Buhari commissions 60-bed Air Force hospital in Bauchi

Buhari President commissions 60-bed hospital in Bauchi

During his visit to the state, President Buhari will also commission some other projects.

  • Published:
Buhari commissions 60-bed Air Force hospital in Bauchi play

President Muhammadu Buhari at the commissioning of the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital in Bauchi state

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital in Bauchi state on Thursday, April 26, 2018, as part of the activities for his two-day working visit to the state.

The hospital has 60 beds and consists of units for Accidents & Emergency, Intensive Care, Surgeries, Radio Diagnostics, Renal Dialysis, Opithalmed, Dental, Phsiotheraphy and Maternity.

The president arrived the state on Thursday morning and was received by Bauchi governor, Muhammed Abubakar, at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport.

During his visit to the state, President Buhari will also commission some other projects, especially roads, and flag off the distribution of 500 tractors to farmers in the state.

The state government had earlier declared Thursday a work-free day to give all Bauchi residents a chance to welcome the president.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator hospitalised after jumping out of moving police vehiclebullet
2 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's...bullet
3 Melaye How Senator ended up unconscious in a hospital after escaping...bullet

Related Articles

In Benue 7 killed in suspected herdsmen attack on church, primary school
Buhari President asks Fulani youths to be like him and embrace education, shun violence
Melaye IGP shuns Senate invitation, goes to Bauchi
Atiku Ex-VP attacks Buhari's business sense over lazy youths comment
Buhari Senators call for President's impeachment over $496m jet purchase
Buhari President lands in Bauchi for 2-day visit
Boko Haram Presidential Committee on insurgency submits reports, identifies 6,512 detainees
Melaye Those who worked for Buhari's election are now targets – Sani

Local

Monopoly of the commodity by the NNPC is a contributing factor to the fuel scarcity.
Saraki Senate indicts NNPC illegal fuel subsidy, orders N216bn refund
7 killed in suspected herdsmen attack on church, primary school in Benue
In Benue 7 killed in suspected herdsmen attack on church, primary school
Buhari President asks Fulani youths to be like him and embrace education, shun violence
Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris
Melaye IGP shuns Senate invitation, goes to Bauchi