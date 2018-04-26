Buhari commissions 60-bed Air Force hospital in Bauchi

news

President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital in Bauchi state on Thursday, April 26, 2018, as part of the activities for his two-day working visit to the state.

The hospital has 60 beds and consists of units for Accidents & Emergency, Intensive Care, Surgeries, Radio Diagnostics, Renal Dialysis, Opithalmed, Dental, Phsiotheraphy and Maternity.

The president arrived the state on Thursday morning and was received by Bauchi governor, Muhammed Abubakar, at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport.

During his visit to the state, President Buhari will also commission some other projects, especially roads, and flag off the distribution of 500 tractors to farmers in the state.