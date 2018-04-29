Home > News > Local >

Buhari arrives Washington DC ahead of talks with Trump

Buhari In US President arrives Washington DC

According to White House Press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Buhari and Trump will discuss economic reforms.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Buhari has arrived Washington DC in the United States of America ahead of talks with President Donald Trump.

This was made revealed on Twitter from the handle @NGRPresident.

 

According to White House Press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Buhari and Trump will discuss economic reforms, fighting terrorism and ways to grow Nigeria's role as a democratic leader in the region.

Second meeting with Trump

This is the second time the two Presidents will be meeting.

In September of 2017, Trump and Buhari met at a luncheon in honour of select African heads of States on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

ALSO READ: Buhari broke the law withdrawing $462 million without approval

PDP asks Trump to caution Buhari

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the United States President to caution Buhari.

The party alleged that Nigeria has become a police state, adding that the country has returned to the 1984 military era.

According to the PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, nobody is safe under Buhari’s government.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Melaye Conflicting details emerge on how Dino escaped from SARS vehiclebullet
2 Herdsmen Crisis Nigerian Army arrest suspected mastermind of Benue attacksbullet
3 Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP vows to probe Buhari if he becomes Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President commends Adenuga for creating jobs for Nigerians, salutes him at 65
Buhari’s Visit To Trump U.S. companies want discussion on security, infrastructure
Buhari Expectations, opportunities as president visits Trump at White House
2019 Election Obasanjo does not have a say - Atiku Abubakar
Satguru Maharaj Ji Nigerian spiritual leader reportedly still alive
Buhari In US PDP asks Trump to caution President
Buhari In US SERAP asks Trump to demand looters list from President

Local

SERAP asks Trump to demand looters list from President
Buhari In US SERAP asks Trump to demand looters list from President
Governor Bello spent N5b on Senator Dino Melaye’s recall process – PDP
Dino Melaye Governor Bello spent N5b on Senator’s recall process – PDP
PDP asks Trump to caution President Buhari
Buhari In US PDP asks Trump to caution President
Obasanjo does not have a say - Atiku Abubakar
2019 Election Obasanjo does not have a say - Atiku Abubakar