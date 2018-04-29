Buhari arrives Washington DC ahead of talks with Trump

According to White House Press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Buhari and Trump will discuss economic reforms.
This was made revealed on Twitter from the handle @NGRPresident.
According to White House Press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Buhari and Trump will discuss economic reforms, fighting terrorism and ways to grow Nigeria's role as a democratic leader in the region.
This is the second time the two Presidents will be meeting.
In September of 2017, Trump and Buhari met at a luncheon in honour of select African heads of States on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
ALSO READ: Buhari broke the law withdrawing $462 million without approval
Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the United States President to caution Buhari.
The party alleged that Nigeria has become a police state, adding that the country has returned to the 1984 military era.
According to the PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, nobody is safe under Buhari’s government.