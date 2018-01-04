Buhari all smiles at Kaduna commissioning (Photos)

news

President Muhammadu Buhari was in a jubilant mood as he commissioned 10 new coaches and two additional locomotives at Rigasa train station in Kaduna State on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

The president could be seen joyously waving at the crowd after cutting the ceremonial ribbon and sitting inside a train with Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

He was also accompanied by Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The new additions are expected to improve the Kaduna-Abuja train service and ease transportation in the country.

According to Amaechi, it will help to eliminate ticket racketeering by people taking advantage of the shortage of coaches to extort helpless passengers.