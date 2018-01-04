Home > News > Local >

Buhari all smiles at Kaduna commissioning (Photos)

The president was beaming with smiles at the commissioning in Kaduna on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari was in a jubilant mood as he commissioned 10 new coaches and two additional locomotives at Rigasa train station in Kaduna State on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

The president could be seen joyously waving at the crowd after cutting the ceremonial ribbon and sitting inside a train with Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai with President Muhammadu Buhari at Rigasa train station in Kaduna

He was also accompanied by Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

President Muhammadu Buhari with Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, at Rigasa train station in Kaduna

The new additions are expected to improve the Kaduna-Abuja train service and ease transportation in the country.

According to Amaechi, it will help to eliminate ticket racketeering by people taking advantage of the shortage of coaches to extort helpless passengers.

Samson Toromade

