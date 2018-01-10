Home > News > Local >

Boko Haram :  Troops foil attempt by 3 female suicide bombers in Gamboru

Northeastern Nigeria has been hit by a wave of kidnappings and bombings in recent weeks play

(BOKO HARAM/AFP/File)
Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole foiled an attempt by three female suicide bombers to attack Gamboru town in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno.

According to a statement by Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, troops deployed to Gamboru  averted “what would have been a major devastating suicide attack’ by three female Boko Haram insurgents.

He said that troops on patrol intercepted two female suicide bombers while trying to infiltrate the Unguwar Yobe area of Gamboru at about 6. 45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Nwachukwu said that the troops neutralized the insurgents and diffused the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped go their bodies.

“A third female suicide bomber was intercepted within the same general area, she confessed that they were deployed at about 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday to unleash mayhem on Gamboru town.

“The suicide bomber also revealed the location where she hid her IED vest and led the troops to recover it.

“The recovered vests and the surviving suicide bomber have been taken into custody for further interrogations,”he said.

The army spokesman called on the people to be vigilant and report suspicious persons to security agencies.

NAN reports that 10  people including a teenage male suicide bomber were killed in a suicide attack on a mosque early on Jan. 3 in the northeastern town of Gamboru.

The suicide bomber was reported to have sneaked into the local mosque and detonated an improvised explosive  device.

