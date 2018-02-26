news

Despite the abduction of 110 schoolgirls from the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe Dapchi, President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina insists that Boko Haram has been terribly degraded.

Adesina stated this while speaking on ChannelsTV programme, Sunday Politics on February 25, 2017.

The presidential spokesman blamed the Dapchi incident on the sack of insurgents from their home in Sambisa Forest by men of the Nigerian Army.

“I just want to appeal to the parents of those girls to please bear with the government and trust that the government will do all that is possible and necessary to bring those students back,” Adesina declared.

“The insurgency was endemic in three states — Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. But Adamawa and Yobe has been quite under control because the insurgents were driven out completely.

“So it is not unlikely that when they lost out in Sambisa forest, they then found their way back to Yobe which was why what happened, happened. But I’m sure the military is responding adequately to this.”

Asked if the insurgents have been “totally defeated” like the Nigerian army claims, he replied: “If the question is totally, I will say no. But have they been degraded? I will say yes. Terribly, so,” the presidential spokesman announced.

He also believes that the Buhari administration has handled the Boko Haram insurgency better that the previous regime.

“Compare how the situation was before this administration came. They were virtually running riots everywhere. You can’t compare then and now. They have been terribly, terribly degraded. But is the war over, no, it is not over.”

110 Dapchi girls kidnap

Like the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls from Government Secondary School, Chibok in 2014, another 110 girls were kidnapped from their school in Dapchi on Monday, February 19, 2018.

Information minister, Lai Mohammed confirmed this while speaking to journalists in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

The abduction comes barely a week after troops were withdrawn from the area.