Atiku said he's worried by the trend of wanton killings going on in the country.

  Published:
Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar

(Facebook/Atiku Abubakar)
Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his worries with the constant display of disrespect for the sanctity of human life in Nigeria following an attack that led to the death of 45 people in Kaduna.

On Saturday, May 5, 2018, armed bandits attacked Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state, killed 45 people and also burnt many houses in the community.

Taking to his official Twitter account (@atiku) on Monday, May 7, Atiku said he's worried by the trend, and sent his condolences to the families of the recent victims.

He said, "It worries me that there is no longer respect for the sanctity of life in our dear country. I'm heartbroken to learn that scores of precious lives have been massacred in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the people of Birnin Gwari. May their souls rest in peace."

The attack happened barely a week after 14 people were also killed by armed bandits at a mining site at Janruwa in the same LGA.

Government's reaction to Kaduna attack

Since the attack happened, state governor, Nasir El-Rufai disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a permanent Battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area, with the creation of a Birnin Gwari Police Area Command and two new Divisional Police Headquarters also announced by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The State Emergency Management Agency has also been directed to provide relief materials with immediate effect to the affected communities.

Samson Toromade

