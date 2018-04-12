Home > News > Local >

Assets forfeiture: Patience Jonathan knows fate April 30

FG demolishes Patience Jonathan's Abuja property play

Patience Jonathan

(NTA)
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday fixed April 30 to rule on an application, seeking the forfeiture of two properties belonging to Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Federal Government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Oct. 20, 2017 filed an ex parte application praying the court for an order of interim forfeiture of some properties belonging to the former First Lady.

This was with particular reference to the property at Plot No. 1758, Cadastral Zone, Mabushi and Plot No.1350, Cadastral Zone, Central Business District, Abuja.

The EFCC through its counsel, Mr Benjamin Mangi, told the court that the application was predicated on the fact that the property was a subject matter of investigation, enquiry and examination.

Mangi denied that the commission took part in the demolition of part of the building as was being alleged by Jonathan, adding that the suit before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, was different from the one before Justice John Tsoho.

He prayed the court to refuse Jonathan’s application asking it not to entertain the ex parte motion and to grant EFCC’s prayer for forfeiture of the two properties pending investigations.

Jonathan’s lawyer, Mr Mike Ozekhome (SAN), filed an application seeking to stop the ex parte motion on the grounds that the properties were already a subject matter of litigation.

He said that the EFCC had filed another suit in respect to the same properties in the same Federal High Court, Abuja.

Ozekhome urged the court to condemn the action of the Federal Government whose agent demolished part of the property while the matter was pending in court.

He prayed the court not to grant the EFCC’s prayer for forfeiture of the said properties, saying they belonged to a separate entity, the Aruera Foundation.

According to him, the foundation has not breached any law.

Justice Dimgba adjourned the matter until April 30 for ruling.

