The Nigerian Army on Thursday approved special promotions for 3, 729 soldiers engaged in the counter-insurgency campaign in northeast.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, said in a statement that the promotions were approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai has approved the release of special promotion for 3, 729 troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE who participated in Operation DEEP PUNCH II in Sambisa Forest.

“This is in recognition of their valour and uncommon commitment to duty during the operation”.

Chukwu explained that 223 Staff Sergeants were promoted to the rank of Warrant Officers and 511 Sergeants promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeants.

Other beneficiaries include 994 Corporals elevated to the rank of Sergeants and 1, 064 Lance Corporals who were promoted to the rank of Corporals while 932 Privates were moved to the rank of Lance Corporals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that OPERATION DEEP PUNCH II was designed to route out remnants of Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad Islands.