Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has expressed his sadness over the tragic loss of lives from the petrol tanker explosion that happened at Otedola Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed that at least nine people were killed in the accident that saw the destruction of over 54 vehicles.

Taking to his Facebook account late on Thursday, Governor Ambode said the tragedy is a very painful one.

He wrote, "Very sad day. The loss of lives in an accident like today is very painful. My prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy."

The governor had earlier paid a visit to the scene of the tragic accident as emergency responders cleaned up the scene.

Brake failure caused accident

According to LASEMA, the accident occured when a Mack tanker truck loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) fell and spilled its content on the road resulting into a fire outbreak.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) disclosed that the accident was due to a brake failure.