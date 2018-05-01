Home > News > Local >

Aisha Buhari says codeine diet among young Nigerians is alarming

Aisha Buhari First Lady says codeine diet among young Nigerians is alarming

First Lady Aisha Buhari wants young Nigerians to get off the codeine diet.

  • Published:
Aisha Buhari says codeine diet among young Nigerians is bad play Aisha Buhari says codeine diet among young Nigerians is bad (Sahara Reporters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

First Lady Aisha Buhari has urged young Nigerians to stay off codeine syrup abuse.

Mrs. Buhari’s admonition comes on the heels of an investigative report by BBC which shone some more light on how much codeine is being abused by young Nigerians intent on getting high at all cost; with the covert collusion of pharmaceutical companies.

A report presented to the National Assembly in 2017 indicated that 3 million bottles of codeine are consumed daily in Kano and Jigawa.

Codeine is not really illegal

Codeine is an opiate, classified as a narcotic substance, which is largely used as a pain reliever and cough suppressant.

Even though it is not an illegal drug, codeine, which comes in tablet and syrup form, has been largely abused for years by youths in Nigeria.

How thousands of young Nigerians get their hands on codeine play Codeine abuse is now a thing in Nigeria (BBC)

 

Codeine abuse has also found its way into pop culture, with locally based artistes now glamorizing the syrup in energy sapping tunes.

"I have noted with alarm the exponential rise of drug abuse in our country, especially in the North.

"As a parent, I am deeply saddened by this fact, it is important that we interrupt the trend and encourage our children to stay drug free”, Mrs. Buhari said.

First Lady's pet project

Mrs. Buhari’s pet project, the Future Assured, aims to empower and train young people into becoming better citizens of their country.

The First Lady says her project will come in handy in tackling the codeine pandemic.

"The Future Assured has a nationwide youth training and empowerment program which has constructive engagement as one of its direct goals. We also recently launched a war against substance abuse campaign.

"Simultaneously, the wives of Northern Governors are working tirelessly on the issue. They have recently renovated and commissioned a rehab center in Kogi and Kebbi state, while similar efforts are ongoing in other states."

Dangers of codeine

Various reports say some young Nigerians resort to all kinds of substances like inhaling water from drainage channels, inhaling petrol fumes, ingesting Tramadol and guzzling on codeine in order to get high.

Codeine abuse can lead to common side effects such as nausea, vomiting, constipation, and drowsiness. More severe side effects include shallow breathing, low blood pressure, seizures, urination problems, confusion, agitation, and hallucinations.

Further abuse of codeine, such as mixing it with alcohol or other sedatives, can also lead to respiratory depression which can cause an overdose.

Addiction to the drug can lead to physical dependence which occurs when a person's brain and body become so used to the presence of the opiate that if they suddenly stop taking it, they will experience withdrawal symptoms, which could typically involve severe shaking of the body, shock, and even schizophrenia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 In Enugu Police confirm explosion at residence of Ohaneze President-Generalbullet
2 Fact Check No, Buhari isn’t 1st African president to visit Trump at...bullet
3 Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP vows to probe Buhari if he becomes Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Codeine Syrup Emzor suspends production of abused drug after illegal distribution scandal
Lifestyle Nigeria's First Lady is alarmed with the rise of codeine abuse
Codeine How thousands of young Nigerians get their hands on drug
Africa Eye BBC investigates Nigeria's codeine cough syrup epidemic in new documentary
Change Of Fortune Codeine syrup condemns young man to abattoir scavenger in Maiduguri
Science Students Rehab centers now home to Nigerian youths addicted to codeine
Lifestyle Emzor Pharmaceuticals suspends distribution of codeine cough drug over abuse

Local

How thousands of young Nigerians get their hands on codeine
Codeine Syrup Emzor suspends production of abused drug after illegal distribution scandal
Buhari's meeting with Trump was a good one
Pulse Opinion Buhari's meeting with Trump was a really good one
Workers' Day - FG commits to welfare of Nigerians
Workers' Day FG pledges commitment to welfare of Nigerian workers
Federal Government signs agreement with GE on rail concession
Federal Government Nigeria, GE sign agreement on rail concession