President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, on Wednesday inaugurated the Kogi Drug Rehabilitation and Resource Centre, Lokoja which was established to help victims of drug abuse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre, located in Lokoja, was inaugurated on her behalf by Hajia Adeiza Abubakar, wife of the Bauchi Governor, who is the Chairperson of the Northern Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF).

Mrs. Buhari, in her remarks at the occasion, expressed confidence that the centre would restore drug patients’ physical, sensory and mental capabilities, which were lost due to injury, illness or disease.

She described drug abuse as one of the challenges facing Nigeria, saying that it was largely responsible for anti-social behaviour among the youths.

Speaking earlier, Gov. Yahaya Bello said that the centre was equipped with a clinic and dispensary for the health needs of members of staff and patients, as well as a childcare section for infants abandoned by their poor mothers.

He said that there was also an eldercare and mini recreational centre for senior citizens.

According to him, the facility also has a skills acquisition centre to train recovering addicts, trafficked/rescued persons and others, in simple life skills, before their reintegration into mainstream society.

“The centre revolves around a Drug Addiction Recovery section, where persons addicted to any drug or substance will undergo detoxification, rehabilitation and reintegration into mainstream society under the care of relevant experts and professionals,” he said.

Mr Pius Akuchi, a psychologist with the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, in his remarks, said that most cases of drug abuse and addiction usually start with peer group pressure.

He urged concerned individuals to access the facility so as to get help.