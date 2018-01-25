Home > News > Local >

President’s wife inaugurates drug rehabilitation centre in Kogi

Aisha Buhari President’s wife inaugurates drug rehabilitation centre in Kogi

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre, located in Lokoja, was inaugurated on her behalf by Hajia Adeiza Abubakar, wife of the Bauchi Governor, who is the Chairperson of the Northern Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari takes shots at President Buhari again play

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari takes shots at President Buhari again

(The Guardian )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, on Wednesday inaugurated the Kogi Drug Rehabilitation and Resource Centre, Lokoja which was established to help victims of drug abuse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre, located in Lokoja, was inaugurated on her behalf by Hajia Adeiza Abubakar, wife of the Bauchi Governor, who is the Chairperson of the Northern Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF).

Mrs. Buhari, in her remarks at the occasion, expressed confidence that the centre would restore drug patients’ physical, sensory and mental capabilities, which were lost due to injury, illness or disease.

She described drug abuse as one of the challenges facing Nigeria, saying that it was largely responsible for anti-social behaviour among the youths.

Speaking earlier, Gov. Yahaya Bello said that the centre was equipped with a clinic and dispensary for the health needs of members of staff and patients, as well as a childcare section for infants abandoned by their poor mothers.

He said that there was also an eldercare and mini recreational centre for senior citizens.

According to him, the facility also has a skills acquisition centre to train recovering addicts, trafficked/rescued persons and others, in simple life skills, before their reintegration into mainstream society.

The centre revolves around a Drug Addiction Recovery section, where persons addicted to any drug or substance will undergo detoxification, rehabilitation and reintegration into mainstream society under the care of relevant experts and professionals,” he said.

Mr Pius Akuchi, a psychologist with the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, in his remarks, said that most cases of drug abuse and addiction usually start with peer group pressure.

He urged concerned individuals to access the facility so as to get help.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Oby Ezekwesili How Police arrested 'Bring Back Our Girls' convener, 15...bullet
2 Patience Jonathan EFCC arrests ex-First Lady's sister at airport over...bullet
3 In Delta Herdsmen allegedly rape woman, attack 3 menbullet

Related Articles

Oby Ezekwesili Former minister says President Buhari values crude oil more than a Nigerian life
In Sokoto Government signs MoU with Goronyo Sugar Company for new factory
2019 Election Reps change INEC time table, presidential poll to now come last
Obasanjo Good morning Nigeria, the 2019 election season has officially begun
Olusegun Obasanjo Update on why Nigeria's former president says Buhari should not seek re-election
Oby Ezekwesili How Police arrested 'Bring Back Our Girls' convener, 15 others in Abuja
Aisha Buhari Is First Lady bitter because president hasn’t granted her Aso Rock access?
Aisha Buhari 5 Nigerian women who have spoken truth to the powers that be
CBN Emefiele allays fears over MPC meeting, says economy is strong

Local

A petrol tanker on fire following a suicide attack in Nigeria's Maiduguri on March 3, 2017
In llorin 2 killed, 3 injured in petrol tanker accident
Nigerian police
Ahmed Ilyasu Police arrest parents in Ogun for chaining child for 2 months
Reps alter INEC time table, presidential poll to now come last
House of Representatives Committees move for Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in fish production
National Hajj Commission of Nigeria
NAHCON Hajj Commission defends its 2018 budget of N1.5bn