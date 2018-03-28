Home > News > Local >

Agriculture pulled Nigeria out of recession– Envoys

In Lagos Agriculture pulled Nigeria out of recession– Envoys

They gave their commendations at the ongoing 4th International Agro Food Fair, taking place in Lagos.

  • Published:
Farmcrowdy - agricultural startup for farmers and investors play

Farmcrowdy - agricultural startup for farmers and investors

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

African and European diplomats on Wednesday lauded Nigeria’s agriculture sector for its role in pulling the country out of recession.

They gave their commendations at the ongoing 4th International Agro Food Fair, taking place in Lagos.

According to Mr Ibi Ikpoki, representing the EU trade delegation, the Nigeria agriculture sector has played a huge role in the country’s exit from recession.

“The Nigerian agricultural sector has also played a crucial role in job creation, women and youth empowerment and contributed immensely to poverty alleviation.

“Therefore, I am delighted today that agriculture in Nigeria is gradually evolving from being seen as a mere activity to a business, moving primary production to value addition.

“This is why this annual exhibition continues to be relevant for the development of the agri-business and packaging sectors among others.”

Ikpoki also congratulated the Nigerian government for the improvement in the ease of doing business in the country.

Citing figures from the EU Trade Desk, he said that total EU trade in Nigeria increased by 27 per cent from 19.9 billion euros in 2016 to 25.3 billion euros in 2017.

“This trade increase mirrors the improvements in Nigeria’s external trade as a country that exited recession in 2017.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to congratulate the Nigerian authorities for some notable feats experienced in 2017, including the improvement in ease of doing business.

“On ranking, we saw Nigeria jump 24 places from 169 to 145 and also emerged one of the top most improved 10 countries.

Ikpoki also spoke on the EU’s increasing investments in Nigeria, in spite of the bureaucratic bottlenecks in doing business in the West African country.

The Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Robert Petri, said also that the innovation Dutch companies were exhibiting at the fair would help boost agriculture processes in Nigeria.

“The Netherlands has innovative solutions for agriculture and for tackling high population growth and climate change such as in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the French Consul, Mr Laurent Polonceaux, said his country’s partnership with Nigeria on agriculture had resulted to the participation of 50 French companies at the fair.

The Commercial Counsellor to the Austrian Embassy in Nigeria, Ms Nella Hengstler, commended the organisers of the fair, noting that Africa was the new hub for Agro-food fairs.

“So, despite the visa wahala and all the travel issues, I think it makes sense to come here and exhibit our products in Africa.”

Similarly, the Acting High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, Mr Bobby Moroe, said that the fair offered great opportunities to Africa and Nigeria.

“It’s a great opportunity for Africa and Nigeria. You realise the statement made by the president that Nigeria will not have oil forever.

The Agrofood fair is being held for the fourth time in Nigeria with countries like China, Turkey and some Nigerian agriculture entrepreneurs exhibiting their produce at the fair.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the fair reported that over 80 exhibitors and about 1,000 participants were attending the fair.  

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Dear Ambode, shutting down Lagos for Buhari makes no sensebullet
2 Melaye Police place Senator on Interpol's wanted listbullet
3 Buhari President admits Nigeria under him is experiencing "very...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President approves membership of National Food Security Council
Finance Every US state economy ranked from worst to best
Anti-Open Grazing Law Benue to auction confiscated livestock
WAEC Only 1,937 candidates pass 2018 WASSCE
Buhari President to inaugurate National Food Security Council
NCS Oyo/Osun Customs Command intercepts N92.77m goods
Landmark University Oyedepo removes tuition for agricultural science students
Agriculture FG releases N43.92bn to 330,000 rice farmers
Buhari President inaugurates N50bn Sunti Golden Sugar Estate in Niger
United Nations 3.8m Nigerians may face acute food shortage, global agencies warn

Local

This is what Buhari will be doing when he visits Lagos
Buhari This is what president will be up to when he visits Lagos
Lagos State House of Assembly complex.
In Lagos Lawmaker inaugurates water projects, ICT centres for constituents
Orji Kalu says millions to be made from parading masquerades
Kalu’s Alleged N3.2bn Fraud Witness reels off debit transactions from Abia Govt House account
Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Mr Tony Nwabunike
Tony Nwabunike ANLCA chief wants further reduction in agencies at entry-Ports