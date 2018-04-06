Home > News > Local >

Adesina urges religious leaders to pray for unity, peace in Nigeria

Femi Adesina Presidential Spokesman urges religious leaders to pray for unity, peace in Nigeria

Adesina, who is the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made the call when pastors of the Gospel Faith Mission International led by the Deputy General Overseer of the Mission.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Presidency admits Boko Haram not totally defeated play

Femi Adesina's admits that the battle against Boko Haram is far from over

(The Will Nigeria )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina has called on religious leaders in the country to continue to pray for the unity, peace and prosperity of Nigeria as the nation approaches 2019 general election.

Adesina, who is the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made the call when pastors of the Gospel Faith Mission International led by the Deputy General Overseer of the Mission, Pastor Emmanuel Oluwayemi paid him a courtesy call in his office at Aso Rock, Abuja, on Friday.

The presidential aide stated that Nigeria at this time was in need of spiritual support of respectable clergy.

As we approach the election year, please continue to pray that all will be well with our country. People are getting desperate to ensure that their desires, often ill-motivated, are actualised.

“But by the prayers of spiritual fathers like you, it will be well with the country,’’ he said.

According to him, God is the ultimate solution to all challenges and that no man has the solution to happenings around him.

Adesina expressed delight that the Gospel Faith Mission International, which was a highly respected organisation, known for its open and broad mindedness, had chosen to offer spiritual support to the government.

He reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s assertion that “he is not a religious bigot and can never be one.’’

Pastor Oluwayemi had earlier told the Special Adviser that the church and the nation had a lot to do together “especially at this time when there is tension in the land.’’

He added that the role of the church was to advise and pray for leaders of the country as commanded by God in the scriptures.

He acknowledged their role as co-builders in Nigeria to ensure that there was fairness and justice in the nation.

The Deputy General Overseer assured that the Gospel Faith Mission International would continue to provide “back-up support’’ for the government rather than heat up the polity.

He prayed that God’s hands would continue to be on President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other elected people in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residentsbullet
2 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
3 Buhari President's $1bn approval not Boko Haram fund - Presidencybullet

Related Articles

Politics Nigeria's Buhari will have to contend with lawmakers over $1bn arms fund
Buhari 7 politicians who are key to president’s re-election
Buhari President's $1bn approval not Boko Haram fund - Presidency
Julius Maada Bio Buhari congratulates new Sierra Leone president
Buhari President wants to keep Nigerian youths busy
Laolu Akande 5 ways Osinbajo spokesperson attacked Guardian Editor
Oshiomhole President Buhari felicitates with former Edo Governor at 65
Obasanjo Ex President speaking for himself, says APC chieftain
Obasanjo Presidency dismisses OBJ's latest comment on Buhari's government
Naomi Campbell This is why super model deleted her first Buhari tweet

Local

Escape Nightclub in Lagos
Noise Pollution FCTA to remove lounges, night clubs in residential areas
Osinbajo says Jonathan, PDP stole Nigeria's resources
Yemi Osinbajo VP attends pastors conference in Ibadan, says Nigeria has bright future
Governor Okowa calls for sustainable peace Delta
Looters List Release names of culprits in government, Okowa urges FG
In Port Harcourt Journalists called to be their ‘brother’s keeper’