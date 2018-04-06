Adesina urges religious leaders to pray for unity, peace in Nigeria

news

Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina has called on religious leaders in the country to continue to pray for the unity, peace and prosperity of Nigeria as the nation approaches 2019 general election.

Adesina, who is the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made the call when pastors of the Gospel Faith Mission International led by the Deputy General Overseer of the Mission, Pastor Emmanuel Oluwayemi paid him a courtesy call in his office at Aso Rock, Abuja, on Friday.

The presidential aide stated that Nigeria at this time was in need of spiritual support of respectable clergy.

“As we approach the election year, please continue to pray that all will be well with our country. People are getting desperate to ensure that their desires, often ill-motivated, are actualised.

“But by the prayers of spiritual fathers like you, it will be well with the country,’’ he said.

According to him, God is the ultimate solution to all challenges and that no man has the solution to happenings around him.

Adesina expressed delight that the Gospel Faith Mission International, which was a highly respected organisation, known for its open and broad mindedness, had chosen to offer spiritual support to the government.

He reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s assertion that “he is not a religious bigot and can never be one.’’

Pastor Oluwayemi had earlier told the Special Adviser that the church and the nation had a lot to do together “especially at this time when there is tension in the land.’’

He added that the role of the church was to advise and pray for leaders of the country as commanded by God in the scriptures.

He acknowledged their role as co-builders in Nigeria to ensure that there was fairness and justice in the nation.

The Deputy General Overseer assured that the Gospel Faith Mission International would continue to provide “back-up support’’ for the government rather than heat up the polity.

He prayed that God’s hands would continue to be on President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other elected people in the country.