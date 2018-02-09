80% of police personnel are guarding prominent people

Home > News > Local >

Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, Rasheed Akintunde has revealed that 80% of Nigerian Police personnel are guarding prominent Nigerians.

Akintunde also said that if those protecting individuals are redeployed to protecting lives, a lot will be achieved.

The AIG said this while speaking with officers and men of the Bayelsa state Police command on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

According to Daily Post, he said “The remaining 80 per cent are just busy providing personal security to some `prominent people’ on guard duties.

“Every big man wants personal security, they want a number of policemen to come and secure them and their family members, instead of supporting the police to work and ensure a safer environment.

“Honourable members want police security, even Reverend Fathers, Bishops now want police security, so the remaining 20 per cent police the whole country.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Police ranked worst in the world

“If we can redistribute policemen from some government formations and deploy them to work on their core duty, it will yield positive result.”

Police announce free recruitment exercise

The Nigerian Police Force has announced the commencement of its 2018 recruitment exercise.

According to an advertisement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, it is completely free for applicants.

