6 year-old boy escapes brutal death by Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army on Friday said its troops had rescued a 6 year-old boy from Boko Haram captivity in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

The troops also killed three Boko Haram insurgents in gun duel at various insurgents’ enclaves in the area.

Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman, the Director, Army Public Relations, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Usman said that troops operating under operation ‘DEEP PUNCH’ encountered the insurgents at various locations, which included Abaram, Churuchuru and Aulajiri villages of Bama council Bornu State.

He explained that the operation was conducted by combined troops of the 202 Battalion, 21 Brigade of Operations LAFIYA DOLE.

“On sighting troops, the insurgents withdrew in disarray as the troops overpowered them with a heavy fire.

” Troops neutralised three terrorists and rescued a 6 year-old boy and recovered two Dane Guns.

“Similarly, troops of 151 Battalion, 21 Brigade on patrol encountered some Boko Haram terrorists along Bama-BOCOBS road. The troops engaged the terrorists in a heavy fire fight and neutralised quite a number of them, while some of the insurgents escaped with gunshot wounds.

” Regrettably, a soldier sustained injury in action against the insurgents. The soldier was referred to the military medical centre for medical attention”.