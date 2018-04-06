Home > News > Local >

5 amazing things Amaechi said about train fare hike

Amaechi 5 amazing things transport minister said about train fare hike

Amaechi says train fares were increased because only big men use the trains. Here are 5 ways he sums it all up.

  • Published:
5 amazing things Amaechi said about train fare hike play Transport minister says rich people have taken over trains (BBC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, justified the increase of train fares between Abuja and Kaduna at the Kaduna Investment Summit which came to a close last Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Here are five ways he put it:

1. Amaechi says poor people don’t ride on trains

“Some of you have been asking why we increased the fare between Kaduna and Abuja.

“For each locomotive, we spend N56 million, when we were charging you N600, we were getting N16 million so all you rich men, we were dashing you N40 million per month. Actually, very few poor men use those trains”.

2. Actually, the train fare hike is called appropriate pricing

In Amaechi’s words: “So, since it’s big men that use the railway, we jacked up the prices.

“You know what it’s called — appropriate pricing. So we price according to your pocket but it does not affect our subsidy, we still subsidise the railway”.

3. Amaechi says social media folks have been sending him videos of railways and trains

“The funny thing about the social media is that anytime there is a problem with the railway, the first person to know is me.

Buhari all smiles at Kaduna commissioning (Photos) play Amaechi takes a train ride with President Buhari and Kaduna Gov Elrufai (Twitter/@GovKaduna)

 

“I see all sorts of videos and I wonder if they realise that I am the minister for transport not the managing director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation so I can’t run the railways”.

4. Actually, Amaechi enjoys your social media shares

“In the past, none of you can send a video to a minister but now you not only send, they direct me on what to do. I urge you to continue in that light and make us accountable to you,” he said.

5. Amaechi wants rich folks to allow poor folks get the train rides they deserve

“The actual intent of the president is to allow us to move poor people from Kaduna to Abuja.

“If you go to Rigasa, you will see the big men park their cars and use the railway and chase away the poor people”.

Your thoughts?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
2 Looters List Stella Oduah says she never stole from govt coffers,...bullet
3 Yahaya Bello This is why Kogi Gov showed up at Aso Rock on crutchesbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President is not done with Nigeria - Orji Kalu
Lai Here’s what will happen to ‘corrupt PDP members’ who decamped to APC
Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock you
Rotimi Amaechi FG pledges to improve standard of living through infrastructure development
Rotimi Amaechi Minister of Transport inaugurates new governing boards of 5 agencies
Amaechi 5 things Amaechi said about Buhari, PDP
Amaechi Corruption will return automatically if PDP wins in 2019 - Minister
In Abuja FG approves $6.7bn for construction of Ibadan – Kaduna standard gauge railway project
Looters List Report to EFCC with your loots, PDP tells Saraki, Amaechi, 50 others
Pulse Opinion Don't hang Mantu, most Nigerian politicians are election thieves

Local

Many killed as armed robbers attack 5 banks in Offa Kwara State
In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residents
How Nigerian Army is taking over job of the Police
Boko Haram Army announce special promotion for 3, 729 soldiers
Senator Dino Melaye asks S/Court to stop his recall process
Dino Melaye Kogi senator asks Supreme Court to stop his recall process
Nigeria Navy disagrees with Amnesty International's report on killings of herdsmen in Numan
Festus Adewuyi Navy hands over 2 impounded vessels to EFCC