5 amazing things Amaechi said about train fare hike

Transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, justified the increase of train fares between Abuja and Kaduna at the Kaduna Investment Summit which came to a close last Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Here are five ways he put it:

1. Amaechi says poor people don’t ride on trains

“Some of you have been asking why we increased the fare between Kaduna and Abuja.

“For each locomotive, we spend N56 million, when we were charging you N600, we were getting N16 million so all you rich men, we were dashing you N40 million per month. Actually, very few poor men use those trains”.

2. Actually, the train fare hike is called appropriate pricing

In Amaechi’s words: “So, since it’s big men that use the railway, we jacked up the prices.

“You know what it’s called — appropriate pricing. So we price according to your pocket but it does not affect our subsidy, we still subsidise the railway”.

3. Amaechi says social media folks have been sending him videos of railways and trains

“The funny thing about the social media is that anytime there is a problem with the railway, the first person to know is me.

“I see all sorts of videos and I wonder if they realise that I am the minister for transport not the managing director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation so I can’t run the railways”.

4. Actually, Amaechi enjoys your social media shares

“In the past, none of you can send a video to a minister but now you not only send, they direct me on what to do. I urge you to continue in that light and make us accountable to you,” he said.

5. Amaechi wants rich folks to allow poor folks get the train rides they deserve

“The actual intent of the president is to allow us to move poor people from Kaduna to Abuja.

“If you go to Rigasa, you will see the big men park their cars and use the railway and chase away the poor people”.

