Home > News > Local >

4 persons killed, 8 wounded in Bama mosque suicide bomb attack

In Borno 4 persons killed, 8 wounded in Bama mosque suicide bomb attack

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack came barely four weeks after thousands of displaced persons were resettled in the community.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
4 persons killed, 8 wounded in Bama mosque suicide bomb attack – Official play

4 persons killed, 8 wounded in Bama mosque suicide bomb attack – Official

(Nigerian Newspapers)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

No fewer than four persons were killed and eight  others wounded in a suicide bomb attack on Sunday at a mosque in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack came barely four weeks after thousands of displaced persons were resettled in the community.

The Chairman of the Council, Mr Baba-Shehu Gulumba, confirmed the incident to NAN that four persons were killed in the early morning attack.

Gulumba disclosed that two teenage suicide bombers, a male and female, infiltrated a mosque at Bama-Dina quarters and detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped to their bodies.

He explained that the incident occurred at about 5: 00 am, when Muslims faithful gathered for early morning prayers.

Gulumba said that three persons died on the spot while one other died later at the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, adding that the wounded persons were also referred to the hospital for treatment.

The chairman noted that the state government, in collaboration with the military, police and other security agencies had deployed personnel and constructed trenches to fortify security in the town.

He said: “We restricted movement from 6 : 30 pm in the town and called on people to abide by the restriction order”.

Gulumba stressed the readiness of the government to continue with the resettlement exercise, noting that the attack would not affect its implementation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Chibok Girls How we were exploited in US after escaping Boko Haram -...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion Buhari goofed, young Nigerians deserve some accoladesbullet
3 In Benue Troops burn down village in revenge for soldier's killingbullet

Related Articles

In Borno Army launches Operation Last Hold to restore socio-economic activities
Chibok Girls What has happened to schoolgirls 4 years after Boko Haram abduction?
Boko haram An kama kwararre mai hada ma yan ta'ada bama-bamai
In Nigeria 1,200 people displaced by Boko Haram return to Bama
Maiduguri-Bama-Banki Government relocates 3,000 IDPs to Bama after road reopens – IOM
In Bauchi Women devise local method of processing, preserving tomato paste
Yaki da ta'adanci Sojoji sun kama mayakan boko haram 3
Boko Haram Army arrests 3 terrorists in Adamawa
Boko Haram UN allocates N4bn for life-saving aid in Northeast
Ibrahim Idris Dapchi schoolgirl Leah Sharibu to be freed

Local

Emir of Kano, Sanusi angry with ministers for missing investment meeting
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir of Kano angry with ministers for missing investment meeting
4 Boko Haram members surrender to Troops
Boko Haram 4 sect members surrender to Troops
This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offa
Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 lives
Mrs.Yetunde Oni
Health Warning Taking Vitamin C with Fanta or Sprite is dangerous