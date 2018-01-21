Home > News > Local >

3 killed in Adamawa by Fulani herdsmen

In Adamawa 3 killed in deadly attack by Fulani herdsmen

Nigerians have criticised President Buhari over his silence on the Fulani herdsmen issues, with some top politicians accusing him of supporting the group.

3 killed in deadly attack by Fulani herdsmen play

Aftermath of Fulani herdsmen attack in Adamawa state

(Channels TV)
Three people have reportedly been killed after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked Kikon Village in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

This coming after a similar attack by the group on Mbang and Baga villages in Numan Local Government Area.

According to Channels TV, the herdsmen came to the village on motorbikes and torched houses and farmlands in the villages.

Reports also say that they made away with cattle belonging to the farmers.

ALSO READ: Sultan of Sokoto says Benue killers are criminals, not herdsmen

The attacks were carried out at about 2:00 am on Sunday, January 21, 2018, while the villagers were asleep.

Benue youths ready to spill blood

An alliance of Benue youths comprising of the National Council of Tiv Youths (NCTY) and the Middle Belt Youths Council (MBYC), have vowed to defend the state against any attack by Fulani herdsmen.

Members of the youth groups also vowed to die in defence of their native land.

They said that they will no longer fold their arms and watch their kinsmen being killed by Fulani herdsmen.

