Okonkwo urges entrepreneurs to embrace evolving business opportunities

Fidelity Bank Nnamdi Okonkwo urges entrepreneurs to embrace evolving business opportunities

Okonkwo also stressed the need for a good business plan in place, rather than starting a business because of sentiments.

Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi-Okonkwo

Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, the Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc on Saturday urged entrepreneurs in Nigeria to take advantage of emerging opportunities and grow their businesses.

Okonkwo said this at the Business Entrepreneurship Empowerment and Professionalism (BEEP) conference organised by Fidelity Bank in conjunction with Flame Consulting Ltd in Lagos.

He said that entrepreneurs should take advantage of evolving business environment to grow their business.

Okonkwo, who was represented by Mr Ken Opara, the Regional Head, Ikeja Bank, said that entrepreneurs should embrace collaboration and take advantage of shared services and offerings.

The managing director said that renting a space for business was not necessary, as an entrepreneur could start small and grow in bounds later.

You don’t need to rent a building before you start a business, take advantage of shared services and offerings’’, Okonkwo said.

He said that talent was the major thing in entrepreneurship and not emphasis on funding, noting that an entrepreneur with great talent would grow.

Okonkwo also stressed the need for a good business plan in place, rather than starting a business because of sentiments.

A business plan is not about having a consultant, you must know why you want to enter a business’’, he added.

Okonkwo described a business plan as a road map for a successful business.

He said that the bank would assist entrepreneurs with sustainable business with funding.

According to him, the bank will launch an Enterprise Development Fund in March for businesses with high sustainability.

Mr Aruosa Osemwengie, one of the speakers, said that organisations were looking for resourceful persons and not just anybody.

Osemwengie, who spoke on “Find and Keeping Your Great Job’’, said that entrepreneurs must market themselves online, offline and on the job.

He said that a great resume would help an entrepreneur to market himself.

According to him, entrepreneurs must start with what they have, their location and must start with what they can do.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference had as its theme;“Developing Professionals, Improving Businesses.’’

