Wizkid is a big fan of Nollywood

Wizkid Pop singer is a big fan of Nollywood

Just like most Nigerians, Wizkid is a fan of Nollywood. It turns out that one of the pop singer's favourite is Africa Magic TV series, "The Johnsons."

It turns out that pop singer Wizkid is a big fan of the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood.

The pop singer, who just returned to Nigeria after various shows in London, Kenya, Uganda and USA, has been supporting Nollywood in his spare time.

Wizkid tweeted his love for Africa Magic original TV series, "The Johnsons," and the indigenous movie channel, Africa Magic Yoruba.

 

He also couldn't help mentioning his latest favourite character, Biliki.

 

One of the most popular TV series in Nigeria, The Johnsons focuses on an average Nigerian family and the challenges they face.

Starring Charles Inojie, Olumide Oworo, Ada Ameh, Chinedu Ikedieze, Samuel Ajibola among others, the show has created popular TV characters like Spiff and Tari.

“Sounds From The Other Side,” the highly anticipated global release from Wizkid released on July 14, 2016, and it is available everywhere via Starboy/RCA Records/Sony Music International.

The project recently debuted at number 107 on the Billboard 200 chart.

