It turns out that pop singer Wizkid is a big fan of the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood.

The pop singer, who just returned to Nigeria after various shows in London, Kenya, Uganda and USA, has been supporting Nollywood in his spare time.

Wizkid tweeted his love for Africa Magic original TV series, "The Johnsons," and the indigenous movie channel, Africa Magic Yoruba.

Just waiting on afmag to show the Jonhson's 😏 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

He also couldn't help mentioning his latest favourite character, Biliki.

#NowWatching Afmag Yoruba — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Biliki bust my head! 😂 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

One of the most popular TV series in Nigeria, The Johnsons focuses on an average Nigerian family and the challenges they face.

Starring Charles Inojie, Olumide Oworo, Ada Ameh, Chinedu Ikedieze, Samuel Ajibola among others, the show has created popular TV characters like Spiff and Tari.

