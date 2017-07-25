Wizkid :  "Sounds from the Other Side" debuts on Billboard Hot 200 chart

It’s a new week and Wizkid’s “Sounds From The Other Side” has hit the Billboard chart.

“Sounds From The Other Side,” the highly anticipated global release from Wizkid released on July 14, 2016, and it is available everywhere via Starboy/RCA Records/Sony Music International.

The project features collaborations with Drake, Major Lazer, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Bucie, along with production by Sarz, Diplo, Picard Brothers, Spellz, DJ Mustard and more.

This week, it has debuted on the Billboard charts. How did it perform? Did it exceed or meet up the lofty expectations that has followed its ceremonial release? Remember everything is ranked by sales data as compiled by Nielsen Music.

“Sounds From The Other Side” debuted at number 107 on the Billboard 200 chart. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week, as compiled by Nielsen Music, based on multi-metric consumption (blending traditional album sales, track equivalent albums, and streaming equivalent albums).

On the Canadian albums chart, Wizkid sits pretty at the 58 position.

“Sounds From The Other Side” debuted at number 2 on the World Album Chart,

On the HeatSeekers Albums chart, it showed up at the 5 position. It covers the week's top-selling albums by new or developing acts, defined as those who have never appeared on the top 100 of the Billboard 200 or the top 10 of R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Country Albums, Latin Albums, Christian Albums or Gospel Albums. If a title reaches any of those levels, it and the act's subsequent albums are then ineligible to appear on Heatseekers Albums.