Home > Buzz >

Wizkid :  "Sounds from the Other Side" debuts on Billboard Hot 200 chart

Wizkid "Sounds from the Other Side" debuts on Billboard Hot 200 chart

How did it perform? Did it exceed or meet up the lofty expectations that has followed its ceremonial release?

  • Published:
Wizkid in Apple Music's Beats 1 interview. play

Wizkid in Apple Music's Beats 1 interview.

(Beats 1)

D’banj Pop star can’t make another “The Entertainer” album, stop disturbing him
Emily Nkanga This music photographer has captured album covers for Olamide, Lil Kesh, Ycee
Wizkid Singer has songs recorded with American rapper Future
Wizkid Singer to work with Damian Marley on new music
Wizkid How Starboy approaches love in different ways on “Sounds From The Other Side”
Wizkid Singer with Kenyan group Sauti Sol working on a project
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It’s a new week and Wizkid’s “Sounds From The Other Side” has hit the Billboard chart.

“Sounds From The Other Side,” the highly anticipated global release from Wizkid released on July 14, 2016, and it is available everywhere via Starboy/RCA Records/Sony Music International.

The project features collaborations with Drake, Major Lazer, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Bucie, along with production by Sarz, Diplo, Picard Brothers, Spellz, DJ Mustard and more.

Wizkid SFTOS official artwork play

Wizkid SFTOS official artwork

(Wizkidayo (Instagram))

 

This week, it has debuted on the Billboard charts. How did it perform? Did it exceed or meet up the lofty expectations that has followed its ceremonial release? Remember everything is ranked by sales data as compiled by Nielsen Music.

“Sounds From The Other Side” debuted at number 107 on the Billboard 200 chart. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week, as compiled by Nielsen Music, based on multi-metric consumption (blending traditional album sales, track equivalent albums, and streaming equivalent albums).

“Sounds From The Other Side” debuted at number 107 on the Billboard 200 chart . play

“Sounds From The Other Side” debuted at number 107 on the Billboard 200 chart.

(Billboard)

 

On the Canadian albums chart, Wizkid sits pretty at the 58 position.

“Sounds From The Other Side” debuted at number 2 on the World Album Chart,

On the HeatSeekers Albums chart, it showed up at the 5 position. It covers the week's top-selling albums by new or developing acts, defined as those who have never appeared on the top 100 of the Billboard 200 or the top 10 of R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Country Albums, Latin Albums, Christian Albums or Gospel Albums. If a title reaches any of those levels, it and the act's subsequent albums are then ineligible to appear on Heatseekers Albums.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer has songs recorded with American rapper Futurebullet
2 Wizkid Singer with Kenyan group Sauti Sol working on a projectbullet
3 Davido Singer kicks off US, Canadian leg of '30 Billion' world tourbullet

Buzz

F Shaw the handler
F. Shaw 5 top songs by the much admired social media personality and musician
Red Bull Music Academy holds first ever session in West Africa
#RBMALAGOS Red Bull Music Academy holds first ever session in West Africa
Bawa currently studying business in the university makes sense for a young music visionary
Bawa Singer is ticking all the right boxes of a promising music career
Korede Bello's 'Belloved' concert at Mali left tears in the eyes of fans
Korede Bello Watch fans tear up for singer at his 'Belloved' Mali concert