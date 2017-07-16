Home > Movies >

Tatu :  Adventure movie set to premiere in Lagos

The movie is to be premiered at the prestigious Eko Hotel Convention Centre on the 22nd of July 2017.

  Published:

The stage is set for the premiere of the anticipated epic adventure movie TATU directed by Don Omope and based on a book by Dr Abraham Nwankwo.

Starring, Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliott, Toyin Aimakhun-Abraham, Gabriel Afolayan, Rahama Sadau, Sambaza Nzeribe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Hafiz Oyetoro (saka), Frank Dunga and a host of other Nollywood stars.

Watch out for this blockbuster as it promises to be super interesting.

To book a table or for admission, kindly contact Tosin Arise on 08141350626 or Amaka Akukwe 08033710054

Or visit www.ariiyatickets.com

This event is Packaged by Lanre Makun Events. Get Tickets on Ariiya.

