Tatu :  Adventure movie set to premiere in Lagos

The movie is to be premiered at the prestigious Eko Hotel Convention Centre on the 22nd of July 2017.
Starring, Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliott, Toyin Aimakhun-Abraham, Gabriel Afolayan, Rahama Sadau, Sambaza Nzeribe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Hafiz Oyetoro (saka), Frank Dunga and a host of other Nollywood stars.
Watch out for this blockbuster as it promises to be super interesting.
To book a table or for admission, kindly contact Tosin Arise on 08141350626 or Amaka Akukwe 08033710054
Or visit www.ariiyatickets.com
This event is Packaged by Lanre Makun Events. Get Tickets on Ariiya.