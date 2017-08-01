Home > Movies >

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke react to Jon Snow and Daenerys meeting

"Game of Thrones" Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke talk epic Jon-Daenerys meeting

This is what Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke said about the Jon Snow and Daenerys meeting which finally happened in the latest episode of "Game of Thrones."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke kiss during a photo shoot in 2012 play

Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke kiss during a photo shoot in 2012

(Rolling Stone)

"Game of Thrones" Check out best reactions to major character's death, Stark reunion
"Game of Thrones" Showrunners explain the confusing Arya's direwolf reunion
"Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast would look like
"Game of Thrones" Check out best reactions to season 7, episode 2
"Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7, episode 2
"Game of Thrones" This is what to expect from season 7, episode 2
“Game of Thrones” Here's what to expect from season 7, episode 3
"Game of Thrones" How season 7 premiere affected Pornhub traffic
"Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7, episode 3
"Game Of Thrones" Hackers attack HBO cyber, threaten to leak new episodes of the show
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Every true "Game of Thrones" fan has anticipated and imagined the meeting between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen on show.

In episode 3 of season 7 titled "The Queen's Justice," ice and fire finally met, eliciting several reactions on social media.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, who play Snow and Dany respectively, spoke about their meeting.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally meet in episode 3 of "Game of Thrones" season 7 play

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally meet in episode 3 of "Game of Thrones" season 7

(HBO)

 

According to Kit, he had predicted their meeting this season, but not this early.

“I predicted, like everyone, they would meet this season, but I don’t think I predicted it quite as quickly,” He said.

“But then again, you’ve got to take yourself out of the mindset of the viewer. As far as Jon knows, he’s just meeting this queen he’s heard of and trying to negotiate with her — he’s not meeting Daenerys, who the audience has been watching for so many years.

"That helps with the surprise of it. He walks into the room and doesn’t expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man’s reaction is going to be, ‘Okay…’ but he puts that aside, because he has to.”

3. Jon Snow play

3. Jon Snow

(Helen Sloan/HBO)

 

Talking about the meeting, Clarke whose character had demanded that Snow bends the knee, explained that Dany doesn't like Snow.

“I had an idea it was coming this season, sure. It was fun to play. She [Dany] doesn’t like him and she doesn’t believe him," Clarke said.

 

While Dany wants Snow to help her defeat Cersei, Snow wants her permission to mine the dragonglass which is used to kill the White Walkers.

In season 6 finale, Snow's parentage was revealed, confirming that he is a Stark and Targaryen - actually, he is Dany's nephew.

However, their first on-screen meeting has fans wanting what they want; a relationship between the two.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast...bullet
2 The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 1st round of battlesbullet
3 "Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7, episode 3bullet

Movies

Hakkunde poster
Pulse Movie Review Frank Donga shines as Hakkunde impresses with comedy and drama
'Analyse This Season 2' is back with a new co-host
NDANI TV 'Analyse This Season 2' is back with a new co-host
null
"Game Of Thrones" Hackers attack HBO cyber, threaten to leak new episodes of the show
Denrele Edun in a scene with Zara Udofia's Dayna Elliot
“Everything In Between” Watch Denrele Edun, Ayoola Ayoola, Ashionye Raccah in episode 1, 2