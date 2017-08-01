Every true "Game of Thrones" fan has anticipated and imagined the meeting between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen on show.

In episode 3 of season 7 titled "The Queen's Justice ," ice and fire finally met, eliciting several reactions on social media .

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, who play Snow and Dany respectively, spoke about their meeting.

According to Kit, he had predicted their meeting this season, but not this early.

“I predicted, like everyone, they would meet this season, but I don’t think I predicted it quite as quickly,” He said.

“But then again, you’ve got to take yourself out of the mindset of the viewer. As far as Jon knows, he’s just meeting this queen he’s heard of and trying to negotiate with her — he’s not meeting Daenerys, who the audience has been watching for so many years.

"That helps with the surprise of it. He walks into the room and doesn’t expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man’s reaction is going to be, ‘Okay…’ but he puts that aside, because he has to.”

Talking about the meeting, Clarke whose character had demanded that Snow bends the knee, explained that Dany doesn't like Snow.

“I had an idea it was coming this season, sure. It was fun to play. She [Dany] doesn’t like him and she doesn’t believe him," Clarke said.

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke photographed by Peggy Sirota for Rolling Stone Magazine (2012) https://t.co/WLD4p8jp33 — Game of Photos (@gamofphoto) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

While Dany wants Snow to help her defeat Cersei, Snow wants her permission to mine the dragonglass which is used to kill the White Walkers.

In season 6 finale, Snow's parentage was revealed, confirming that he is a Stark and Targaryen - actually, he is Dany's nephew.

However, their first on-screen meeting has fans wanting what they want; a relationship between the two.