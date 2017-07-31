Home > Movies >

7 best moments from "Game of Thrones" season 7, episode 3

"Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7, episode 3

"Game of Thrones" season 7, episode 3 was more about Cersei getting her revenge and the death of a major character. Check out 7 best moments from episode.

The third episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 was more about Cersei getting her revenge on those who wronged her in the past, after all, "A Lannister always pays his debts."

Titled "The Queen's Justice," Pulse Movies has put together seven moments from the episode which aired on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

Check them out;

1. Ice finally meets fire

Jon Snow and Daenerys finally meet. The meeting doesn't exactly start off on a good note as the former refuses to bend the knee.

After much deliberations and conversations with the wise Tyrion Lannister, Dany agrees to allow Jon Snow mine the dragonglass, though she doesn't believe the existence of the White Walkers and the Night King.

Jon Snow and Ser Davos arrive Dragonstone in "Game of Thrones" season 7, episode 3 play Jon Snow and Ser Davos arriving Dragonstone (HBO)

 

2. The Bran and Sansa reunion

Finally, a 'Stark' reunion happens. But, it doesn't go as expected. After a warm embrace between the two, Sansa tells Bran that as the last surviving son of Ned Stark, he has to take up his position as the King in the North.

Bran says that he can't be king or Lord of Winterfell. While he can't explain what being the Three-Eyed Raven means, he tells Sansa that he can see things that happened in the past or are happening in the present.

He talks about her marriage to Ramsay Bolton and apologizes that she had to go through that in their home.

A disturbed Sansa doesn't seem to be enjoying what should be a happy reunion and excuses herself.

play Sansa reunites with Bran Stark (HBO )

 

3. Ser Jorah heads back to Dany

Sam cures Ser Jorah Mormont of his greyscale. He thanks him and says he hopes to meet him again.

While the Archmaester is proud of Samwell's 'surgery' on Jorah, he doesn't reward him. According to him, Sammy's reward is not getting expelled from the citadel.

play Euron delivers his promised gift to Cersei (HBO)

4. Cersei's avenges Marcella’s death

Euron takes Yara and Ellaria to King’s Landing where they are held prisoners.

Avenging her daughter's death. Cersei forces Ellaria to watch her dose her daughter, Tyene, with a deadly poison contained in a kiss.

play The Unsullied Army takes over Casterly Rock (HBO)

5. Casterly Rock victory

Thanks to Tyrion's knowledge of some secret passageways, the Unsullied takes Casterly Rock. The victory is so easy that Grey Worm questions it.

While he is trying to figure out their victory, Euron is seen attacking the rest of their fleet, leaving them stranded at Casterly Rock.

play Game of Thrones season 7, episode 3 (HBO)

 

6. Jaime takes over Highgarden

The only reason why the Unsullied took Casterly Rock without a fight is because a bulk of the Lannister army, including Jaime Lannister, headed to Highgarden to take it from the Tyrells.

They defeat their army and take over the castle and their gold.

play Lady Olenna dies like a hero (HBO)

7. Lady Olenna takes a bow like a boss

After his victory, Jaime goes to the top of the castle to kill the last Tyrell alive, Lady Olenna.

Olenna describes Cersei as a disease and warns Jaime that she would be the death of him. Being a wise woman, who won't go down as a loser, Olenna fearlessly gulps down the poison before revealing her role in the death of Joffrey's death.

“Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me," she says with a satisfactory grin, leaving Jaime in shock.

Have you seen the episode? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse.

