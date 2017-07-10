HBO, George R.R. Martin to produce TV Series

It's no news that Award-winning Author, Nnedi Okorafor’s World Fantasy novel, "Who Fears Death" was being adapted into a live-action project.

What we did not see coming was the part where HBO options the storyline which was meant to be a feature-length film, into a television series, with George R.R. Martin as executive producer.

Mind blown yet?

The author took to her Facebook page to share the news, writing,

“Note: This did not happen overnight. It’s been nearly 4 years coming.”

She adds much later in her post:

"I am very involved. I also know George well (we met in 2014 and stayed in touch); he’s been a sort of mentor to me through all this. and all those involved know what this story is; onyesonwu is in good good hands."

She also tweeted,

My novel WHO FEARS DEATH has been optioned by @HBO & is now in early development as a TV series with George RR Mart… https://t.co/kHc2M2LAuG — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"Who Fears Death," tells the story of a woman, Onyesonwu, living in post-apocalyptic Sudan, where the dark-skinned Okeke people live as second class citizens oppressed and routinely murdered by the lighter-skinned Nuru.

Onyesonwu’s mother was an Okeke woman who was raped by her Nuru father who, like Onyesonwu, possesses a variety of magical abilities.

So far, there has been no announcement as to when we can expect to see "Who Fears Death" on HBO, but we sure cannot wait to see this story come to life.