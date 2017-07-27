Home > Local >

Troops rescue NNPC kidnapped staff, recover corpses

NNPC Troops rescue kidnapped staff, recover corpses

Brig. Sani Usman said that the corpses of an officer, eight soldiers and a civilian, who died in the incident had been recovered.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian soldiers on patrol in Banki, Borno State, to guard against infiltration or attack by Boko Haram insurgents play

Nigerian soldiers on patrol in Banki, Borno State, to guard against infiltration or attack by Boko Haram insurgents

(AFP)

Boko Haram A timeline of terror group's attacks in 2017
Osinbajo VP says kidnapped Lagos school boys will return
Dogara Speaker says Nigeria loses N7T to insecurity on high seas annually
Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin CDS says military confronting 14 security threats nationwide
In Lagos Navy promises to battle kidnapping on riverine areas
Evans 'Kidnap Kingpin lied, he killed my father' - former Super Eagles player says
Ibrahim Idris Police to recruit 30,000 policemen annually for 5 years
Lagos Model College Kidnap Governor Ambode feels 'terribly inadequate' about kidnapped students
Nigeria/Tulip International College Absence of interpreter stalls arraignment of alleged kidnappers
Kidnapped Lagos Students AIG says they will soon be freed
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Army said it had rescued all the NNPC staff kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Borno on Tuesday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, also said that the corpses of an officer, eight soldiers and a civilian, who died in the incident had been recovered.

Usman said the corpses had been evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

“Suspected Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the escort and team of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) staff returning from oil exploration at Barno Yasu, Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno on Tuesday.

“On receipt of the information, the Brigade mobilised and sent reinforcement, search and rescue party that included the Armed Forces Special Forces and guides that worked and pursued the terrorists throughout the night.

So far, they have rescued all the NNPC staff and recovered the corpses of the Officer, 8 soldiers and a civilian who have been evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

“The team recovered 4 vehicles one of which include a gun truck mounted with an Anti-Aircraft Gun,two white Hilux taken away from NNPC staff and one blue Hilux belonging to CJTF.

“The team also recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition, several spare tyres, many jerry cans containing Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant, assorted drugs, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials, reflective jackets and a Motorola handheld radio, among others.

“The team also neutralised many of the terrorists,” the army spokesman said.

According to him, the troops are not relenting in the pursuit, search and rescue effort.

It was further reported that suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked a convoy of oil workers at a village along Gubio and Magumeri local government areas on Tuesday.

It said the attackers ambushed the oil workers, who were staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), who were traveling in a convoy of about 10 vehicles.

It said the oil workers were engaged in oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin.

According to the source, some staff of the University of Maiduguri were also part of the team.

It added that nine soldiers and some members of a Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), who were also part of the team, were killed during the attack.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governorsbullet
2 Ikoyi Loot 'We're being pressured not to name real owners' - Repsbullet
3 Osinbajo It will be suicidal to threaten Saraki and Dogara - Acting...bullet

Local

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola
Aregbesola Osun govt not owing workers - governor says
Rotimi Akeredolu
Akeredolu Gov laments rising cases of kidnapping
INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu at the commission's Communication Policy Review workshop in Kaduna state on Monday, June 5, 2017.
INEC Directors adopt draft framework on Persons Living With Disabilities
Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
Ibrahim Idris Police IG orders redeployment of Area Commanders, DPOs, others