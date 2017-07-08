Home > Local >

Tinubu is my leader – Governor Fayose says

The Governor however told his listeners that he is not planning to decamp to the ruling party, like many others have done.

Governor Ayo Fayose

Governor Ayo Fayose

Governor Ayo Fayose has revealed that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is his leader.

The Governor however told his listeners that he is not planning to decamp to the ruling party, like many others have done.

Fayose said this with speaking at the 13th convocation lecture at the Benson Idahosa University in Benin, Edo state.

The Governor said “I am the man to watch in this generation. So, I am controversial because I am doing things other men like me cannot do. They are scared. They are afraid; they don’t have courage.

“What I am saying to you is that controversy is necessary for democracy. We must have our voice.

“I am not an APC member and I will never be. But remember the fact that our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a courageous man in his own right, our leader in Yoruba land, forget about politics, if they give Asiwaju appointment, he will give a Yoruba man. Whether he is in the APC does not matter.

“‎And I came out strongly; I defended him. I am not defending politics. I am defending the truth. Our politics must have where we would stop it and say the truth as may be necessary.”

“Some people chose to be under the table; they don’t want to die. They are afraid.

“But remember that the Bible says that those who want to gain their life will lose it and those that lose their life will gain it.

“My strength lies in God Almighty. If you put me inside running water, the water will become still. If you put me the den of lions, the teeth, the claws will go inside; you can find that in the Bible too," he added.

Quoting Joshua 1:6-7, 9 and 17, Fayose said: “I draw my power from those things (Bible passages). When I wake up, I lie down in my bathroom and say.

“Lord, many are the afflictions of the righteous. But the Lord God will deliver him from them all."

“Lord, many are the afflictions of the righteous. But the Lord God will deliver him from them all,” he added.

Governor Ayo Fayose also said Nigerians made a mistake by voting for President Buhari.

