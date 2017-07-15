The Arewa Youths Forum has threatened to resist any plan to remove President Muhammadu Buhari from power.

The group also warned political leaders in the South-West against plotting to take over power from the North in 2019.

The National President of the group, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu also alleged that South-West leaders are using the Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose and former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode to carry out their plans.

Gunjungu said “These Southwest people think that we don’t understand the politics they are playing, we do but we will shock them when the time comes.

“They are using Fayose and Fani-Kayode to pitch the rest of the country against the north and Mr. President in particular, we understand the game but we are waiting and watching.

“You know, I am the National President of AYF, the umbrella body of all youths in the north and many of you are aware of our efforts to stabilise the country, mostly against this recent call by some of our brothers to expel people of the south east.

“But some people want to show us that they understand the game of politics more than us. But they are in for a surprise.

“Let me reveal to you guys that after our recent meeting in Kaduna here, a delegation was sent to London. I led that delegation because we wanted to know the truth of the situation.

“We met with the President and he told us some things. All I can say now is our President would soon be back and people would witness drastic changes in the country.

“Many people will be surprised when he comes I can tell you that.”

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has called on elders in the North to warn their youths to guard their speeches.