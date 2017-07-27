Following the suspension of Prof. Yusuf Usman, Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the House of Representatives has rejected the agency's budget.

The House on Wednesday, July 26, said it will not consider the budget until the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole appears before it to justify the suspension of Usman.

The House Committee on Health Services had directed Adewole to reinstate Usman and summoned the Minister.

Adewole, however, neither reverse the suspension nor appear before the committee - he wrote that he would be unavailable.

Usman was suspended after several petitions of corruption against him - this was about the time the House Committee was also probing the role of Health Maintenance Organisations in the failure of the NHIS to deliver services.

The House also rejected the budget of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

It said NAFDAC's budget was stepped down because the name of a former director-general of the agency, Mr. Paul Orhii, is still on the nominal roll.