Police IG says Nigeria not mature for state police

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has opposed the agitation for state police, saying Nigeria is not politically mature it.

Idris said the federal police system is the best for the country, urging the Federal Government to improve funding for the force.

The police boss stated this in Abuja on Thursday, July 20, at a meeting with State Governors.

He appealed to the governors to support the passage of the Nigeria police trust fund bill before the National Assembly.

He said, "I sincerely believe that the federal police is still the best for the country and with improved funding the challenges of crime will be addressed.

"Those agitating for state police should consider the level of our political maturity.

"Let me use this opportunity to appeal to your excellencies to prevail on your representatives at the national assembly to ensure the passage of the bill.

"It is my sincere belief that once the police trust fund bill is passed into law, the necessary finances required to effectively police the nation will be available."

According to him, the trust fund will lift the pressure of funding the police off the state governments.

Idris noted that Nigerian policemen are part of the least paid in the world in spite of operating under the UN ratio of 1:400.

"About 10,000 police officers have been recruited recently to fill the gap but this is still a far cry," he said.

"To meet up with the UN ratio of 1:400, the Nigeria police requires additional 155,000 police officers for the next five years."

Idris stated that a request to recruit 31,000 policemen has been sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.

He also said structures are being put in place to bridge the communication gap between the Police and members of the public.

One of this, the IG said, is the establishment of the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS).

"When commissioned, it will broadcast Nationwide on TV, Radio, online and the National Emergency Communication Command Control Centre (NEC4)," he said.

However, the Governors have set up a six-man committee to look into the possibility of having state police.