Nnamdi Kanu :  Prophet Ayodele says IPOB leader will not actualise Biafra

Prophet Ayodele also cautioned the IPOB leader to watch his utterances.

Prophet Elijah Ayodele, the founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said that Nnamdi Kanu will not actualise Biafra.

Kanu, who is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been at the at the forefront of the struggle for an Igbo nation.

According to Daily Post, the prophet also cautioned the IPOB leader to watch his utterances.

The man of God said “Nnamdi Kanu’s life is at risk especially because of the way he talks, his misuse of words.

“Forget about all he is doing, let him continue to pray to the dead souls.

“Kanu will not lead Biafra. Biafra vision may be actualized in the nearest future, he will not lead the Igbo to actualize the vision.

“He is taking some wrong steps that will fail him to actualize his dream as a leader of Biafra.

“Then the Igbo should not expect the Presidency in 2019. Their time has not come.

ALSO READ: Buhari might not recover – Prophet Ayodele

“I am talking as a prophet not as a politician. Kanu is still going to face a lot of challenges and if he is not careful enough, he may miss it.

“He must be careful so that he doesn’t lose his life in the cause of this struggle. He needs to be extremely careful and watchful.”

Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele also said President Buhari may not be stable till the end of his term.

