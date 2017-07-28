Lagos Govt says students to undergo trauma therapy

The Lagos State Government on Friday expressed delight over the release of the six students of Igbonla-Epe Model College, who were abducted on May 25 in their school premises.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde, in a statement, congratulated the parents of the students and all concerned stakeholders over the development.

Ayorinde said the students would undergo series of medical tests and trauma therapy before being reunited with their families.

The students were released by their abductors in Ondo State on Friday.

“This is a welcome development and the State Government has always believed that the students will be released unhurt.

“The news of their release is therefore a confirmation of that belief and we are glad that they will be reuniting with their families,” Ayorinde said.

He said the State Government remained resolute in its commitment to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents in the state and had already beefed up security in schools to prevent a re-occurrence.

“It is on record that the Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration has invested massively on equipment and welfare of security personnel so as to ensure that the state remains safe for residents and investors.

“This government has already taken giant steps to secure all our schools, especially those in the suburbs and riverine areas, and we are confident that the steps taken so far will go a long way in nipping a repeat of such in the bud,” Ayorinde said.

The Commissioner also quoted the governor as commending the efforts of security agencies who worked tirelessly to ensure the safe release and return of the students.