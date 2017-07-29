I will die installing Biafra – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said that he does not mind to die for Biafra.

The IPOB leader said this while attending a rally organised by his members in Imo state.

“I will die installing Biafra. It is Biafra or nothing. I am in Owerri to continue with the message of Biafra. Nobody can stop us. We don’t want restructuring; it is either Biafra or nothing.

“We have said no to those pretending to be representing us. There is no hope in Nigeria, there can never be justice in Nigeria. Biafra has finally come to stay. Don’t be deceived, I told Ohaneze that restructuring would fail; has it not failed today?”

This is coming after a coalition of youths in the South-East warned Kanu not to hold any rally in Imo state.

The Coordinator of the One Nigeria Group, Azunnaya Andrew, who spoke to Punch said “One Nigeria Group stands for Nigeria’s oneness. We totally condemn the pro-Biafra rally in Owerri, conducted by one Nnamdi Kanu.”

Nnamdi Kanu recently told newsmen that there will be no election in Anambra state if the Federal Government does not a hold a referendum.