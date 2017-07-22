Boko Haram :  'Capture Shekau dead or alive,' Army chief orders commander

Buratai further directed the Theatre commander to do so within 40 days.
A statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, on Friday night, said that Attahiru should “employ all arsenal at the disposal of the Theatre Command to smoke out Shekau wherever he is hiding in Nigeria.”
“The general public is please requested to also assist and volunteer information that would lead to the accomplishment of this task,” Usman said.