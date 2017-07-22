Home > Local >

Boko Haram :  'Capture Shekau dead or alive,' Army chief orders commander

Boko Haram 'Capture Shekau dead or alive,' Army chief orders commander

Buratai further directed the Theatre commander to do so within 40 days.

  • Published:
Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai play

Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai

(Nigerian Eye)

Buratai 'Boko Haram has ties with terror groups in Mali,' Army Chief says
Nigerian Army Troops neutralize 4 suicide bombers in 3 days
Boko Haram Buratai says 700 terrorists surrender in Borno
Boko Haram Army launches operation Deep Punch in North-East
Buratai 'Army not interested in politics,' Military Chief says
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has directed Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri, to capture Abubakar Shekau, self-styled leader of the Boko Haram sect, “dead or alive”.

Buratai further directed the Theatre commander to do so within 40 days.

A statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, on Friday night, said that Attahiru should “employ all arsenal at the disposal of the Theatre Command to smoke out Shekau wherever he is hiding in Nigeria.”

“The general public is please requested to also assist and volunteer information that would lead to the accomplishment of this task,” Usman said.

More

Buratai 'I didn't acquire Dubai property with looted funds', Army Chief insists
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani I wasn't involved in oil swap deals', Petrol transporter disowns...bullet
2 Whistle Blowers Senate passes Protection Bill for informantsbullet
3 Buhari First Lady returns to London to be with Presidentbullet

Local

Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) National Chairman, Malam Mohammed Shitu (in white) and others
Anambra Governorship Election Chairman says APDA will participate in guber poll
Plateau Governor Simon Lalong
Lalong Plateau governor swears-in 17 LG management committee chairmen
The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) says it has curtailed a fire incident at the Kuje Medium Security Prison hospital
Fire Outbreak NPS curtails incident at Kuje prison
Ebonyi council boss wants young people to be involved in agriculture
For Youths Ebonyi Council boss seeks more involvement in agriculture