Home > Local >

Boko Haram attacks vehicles conveying oil workers in Borno

In Borno Many oil workers reported dead in Boko Haram ambush

It was gathered that ten vehicles conveyed the workers to Magumeri, where they were attacked, but only one returned.

  • Published:
Nigerian soldiers on patrol in Banki, Borno State, to guard against infiltration or attack by Boko Haram insurgents play

Nigerian soldiers on patrol in Banki, Borno State, to guard against infiltration or attack by Boko Haram insurgents

(AFP)

Boko Haram Security Council urges support for Joint Task Force
In Borno UN condemns attacks on IDPs camps
Osinbajo Acting President seeks more collaboration among African institutions for effective leadership
Boko Haram Army arrests 4 fleeing terrorists in Yobe
Osinbajo FG to construct 3,000 new homes for IDPs in Bama – Acting President
Buhari Here's how Pulse rates President's ministers, two years after
Boko Haram A timeline of terror group's attacks in 2017
In Maiduguri 2 suicide bombers die in failed attacks
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed many oil exploration workers and security operatives in Borno State.

The oil workers were ambushed by the militants at Magumeri in Gubio Local Government area of the state, on Tuesday, July 25, The Cable cited a senior military source.

The victims were said to be returning from Borno Yeso area of Magumeri when they were attacked.

According to the source, ten vehicles conveyed the workers to Magumeri but only one returned.

He did not specify the number of workers and security operatives unaccounted for.

The source said, "Five persons who escaped the ambush attack are currently receiving medical attention at the Borno State  Specialist Hospital.

"Many are believed to have been killed."

It was not also clear if the oil workers were staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) or private companies.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2016 directed the management of NNPC to speed up oil exploration in the north, with focus on the Chad Basin and Kolmani river.

ALSO READ: Army arrests 4 fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe

The Army could not immediately confirm the incident.

In the past weeks, Boko Haram has consistently launched attacks in Maiduguri and its environs.

On Monday, five suicide bombers attacked two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno, leaving seven persons dead.

The recurrent attacks began after the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai gave troops a 40-day ultimatum to capture the leader of the terror group, Abubakar Shekau, dead or alive.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Ikoyi Loot 'We're being pressured not to name real owners' - Repsbullet
2 Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governorsbullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu Buhari will not return – IPOB leader saysbullet

Local

Professor Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President to swear in Ocheni, Hassan as new ministers
A Nigeria Police Force officer.
Boko Haram Security Council urges support for Joint Task Force
Nigerian soldiers on patrol in Banki, Borno State, to guard against infiltration or attack by Boko Haram insurgents
In Borno UN condemns attacks on IDPs camps
Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State.
Ambode "Leave Obalende Bridge in 48 hours," Gov orders illegal occupants