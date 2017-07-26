Boko Haram attacks vehicles conveying oil workers in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed many oil exploration workers and security operatives in Borno State.

The oil workers were ambushed by the militants at Magumeri in Gubio Local Government area of the state, on Tuesday, July 25, The Cable cited a senior military source.

The victims were said to be returning from Borno Yeso area of Magumeri when they were attacked.

According to the source, ten vehicles conveyed the workers to Magumeri but only one returned.

He did not specify the number of workers and security operatives unaccounted for.

The source said, "Five persons who escaped the ambush attack are currently receiving medical attention at the Borno State Specialist Hospital.

"Many are believed to have been killed."

It was not also clear if the oil workers were staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) or private companies.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2016 directed the management of NNPC to speed up oil exploration in the north, with focus on the Chad Basin and Kolmani river.

ALSO READ: Army arrests 4 fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe

The Army could not immediately confirm the incident.

In the past weeks, Boko Haram has consistently launched attacks in Maiduguri and its environs.

On Monday, five suicide bombers attacked two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno, leaving seven persons dead.

The recurrent attacks began after the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai gave troops a 40-day ultimatum to capture the leader of the terror group, Abubakar Shekau, dead or alive.