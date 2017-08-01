Home > Local >

BBOG marches to Presidential Villa for kidnapped Chibok Girls

Chibok Girls BBOG protests at Presidential Villa 1205 days after abduction

  • Published:
Oby Ezekwesili (R) with another member of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group during a silent protest on August 30, 2016. play

Oby Ezekwesili (R) with another member of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group during a silent protest on August 30, 2016.

(Sahara Reporters)

It's 1205 days since over 200 girls were abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok by members of the Boko Haram sect.

Today marks 1190 days since the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group began their advocacy for the release of abducted Chibok girls.

Three years later, 113 Chibok girls are yet to be released.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2017, the BBOG group embarked on a march to the Presidential Villa.

This time, the group is also advocating for the release of the police women who were also abducted in June on their way to the burial of their colleague.

"Same way the then government remained silent about the Chibok girls in 2014, this present government is following the same pattern. This is a complete replay of what happened when our Chibok girls were abducted," Oby Ezekwesili, convener of the BBOG said.

"There has been all kinds of denials, agreements and partial truth on the abduction of the police women."

The BBOG group is also advocating for the release of the lecturers from the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) who were kidnapped last week.

"We demand full disclosure on the abduction of the university lecturers kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists.

"We can see a direct link with the abduction of the Chibok girls and others in the country. At what time will the federal government address this gap it has created," Ezekwesili asked.

The group is demanding the federal government provide accurate data and information on the abduction of the individuals by Boko Haram.

